Who exiled Kang The Conqueror? Supervillain banished to Quantum Realm explained

Kang The Conqueror is one of the deadliest villains in the Marvel Universe – so deadly, in fact, he was exiled for being a threat to the timeline. Here, we look at who exiled Kang, when his exile took place, and why it happened.

When you dive into the pages of Marvel Comics, there’s no shortage of mind-bending characters. One of the most enigmatic of them all is Kang The Conqueror.

A time-traveling despot with a desire for power and domination, Kang has locked horns with some of the biggest powerhouses in Marvel, including the Fantastic Four and The Avengers.

Though he’s amassed tech from countless timelines, beneath that armor, he’s human, complete with all the strengths and vulnerabilities that come with it.

Who exiled Kang The Conqueror?

Kang The Conqueror was exiled by none other than Ravonna Renslayer. Renslayer, a key figure in Kang’s complex history, is responsible for sending him away.

Their relationship is multifaceted, marked by love, betrayal, and power struggles. In the comics, there are instances when she sides with Kang’s adversaries, pushing him into tight corners and, at times, into exile.

When was he exiled?

Marvel Kang The Conqueror was a threat to the timeline.

The entangled destinies of Kang The Conqueror and Renslayer come to light particularly in “Avengers” #23 and #24, where Kang’s exile plays out.

Marvel storytelling weaves together elements of tragedy, romance, and, of course, intense action when these two cross paths.

Why was Kang exiled?

Kang was put into exile for trying to kill the Council of Kangs, which would have left him existing alone with free reign and ultimate power. It was deemed that he had become too big a threat to the timeline, as a result of his plot.

Now, while Kang’s exile by Ravonna is an epic tale in its own right, there’s more to watch out for. Kang is on the rise as one of the most dangerous supervillains today.

And guess what? If you were awestruck by his appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, hold onto your seats because he’s set to make waves again in Loki Season 2. The Marvel universe is vast, but one thing’s for sure: wherever Kang is, drama isn’t far behind.

