Who is Mobius? Loki character and differences explained in Marvel Comics

While Loki may forge its own path in terms of continuity, the Disney+ series still uses many characters from Marvel Comics’ rich history. Chief among them is Mobius M. Mobius, the TVA agent who has an interesting, though brief, history as a Marvel character.

It’s been a long wait for the return of Loki, the Tom Hiddleston-starring Disney+ series that spans time and universes. When the last season wrapped up, Loki found himself in a timeline where no one recognized him after his variant, Sylvie, killed He-Who-Remains, causing the Sacred Timeline to implode.

One of the most memorable performances of Loki has to be Owen Wilson. The veteran actor appears on the show as Mobius M. Mobius, an enigmatic agent for the Time Variance Authority. Mobius is a strict authority figure whom Loki must contend with but later becomes a stalwart ally as the TVA is revealed to be a sham.

While Loki doesn’t crib much from the Marvel comics that inspired the characters, Mobius is notably a Marvel character whose debut dates back to the 1980s. However, his appearances have still been few and far between.

Loki’s Mobius debuts in a classic Fantastic Four comic

Though he had a cameo several issues earlier, Mobius M. Mobius’ first appearance is 1991’s Fantastic Four #353. Following a battle against Doctor Doom using a Time-Shift machine, the Fantastic Four are taken into custody by the Time Variance Authority for disrupting their continuity and preventing the planned destruction of Earth.

Marvel Comics First appearance of Mobius M. Mobius in Fantastic Four #353

Here, Mobius is introduced as an arbiter figure, akin to how Ravonna Renslayer is presented in Loki. He takes charge of the FF’s trial but is ultimately held accountable for their escape. Years later, Mobius would become appear in She-Hulk to take her to trial for trying to save Hawkeye through time travel.

Mobius has only had a few appearances in comics, but he maintains a presence that is neither good nor evil. While most look down at the TVA for their aggressive actions to preserve the timeline, the TVA is presented as a genuine authority that heroes must respect.

How Marvel’s Mobius differs from Owen Wilson’s Loki character

The Mobius of the comics is presented as more of a middle-management type. He’s a much slimier character and much more by the book. Unlike his Loki counterpart, he’s not easily swayed by appeals to his better judgment. He’s also fairly aloof and manipulative, at one point tempting him with the notion of becoming a human again if he turns on his family.

Mobius is also shown to hold a grudge easily in the comics. In a later encounter with the Fantastic Four, he’s swayed to think of them as allies because they helped him get promoted. However, he still thinks of Reed as an enemy for his earlier slights, despite Reed being dead at the time of the story.

Mobius is also not necessarily a unique character, as he and other characters in the TVA, such as Mr. Tesseract, Mr. Paradox, and Mr. Orobouros, are physically identical. The explanation is that the TVA clones middle-management so there’s no friction among them. The design is actually based on Mark Gruenwald, the then-executive editor at Marvel Comics, who was best known for keeping the company’s continuity in line.