Who is Goblin Queen? X-Men ’97 villain’s origin and powers explained

X-Men ’97 has finally unleashed its terrifying Goblin Queen, but the character’s comic book origins and fate are much darker than the cartoon may lead you to believe.

Fans watching X-Men ‘97’s latest episode were probably a little surprised when it was revealed the Jean featured in the first two episodes wasn’t real.

The resulting Goblin Queen presented a terrifying threat that pushed the X-Men to their limits, but the story closes with a much happier ending than one would expect.

Fans of the comics, however, are very familiar with the Goblin Queen and know she easily has the X-Men’s most tragic backstory.

Madelyne Pryor was introduced as a romantic foil for Cyclops

Madelyne Pryor is first introduced in Uncanny X-Men #168, where she shocks Cyclops and his family with her striking resemblance to Jean Grey, who had been believed dead for some time. Cyclops and Madelyne’s relationship progresses incredibly quickly, with the two falling madly in love and getting married not even a year later.

Marvel Comics Originally Madelyne Pryor was just meant to be a person who greatly resembled Jean Grey.

It’s a seemingly cursed marriage from the start, though. While Scott initially retired to raise a family with Madelyne, he drags her back into his as an X-Man when Magneto returns to lead in Xavier’s absence. Madelyne eventually gives birth to their son, Christopher, but the return of Jean Grey drives a wedge between Madelyne and Scott.

Cyclops leaves to join Jean and the original X-Men in forming a new team, X-Factor. Feeling rejected in the wake of Jean’s return, Madelyne takes their son and leaves. She’s attacked, and Christopher is kidnapped, leading to her joining the X-Men in Australia while she and Cyclops attempt to find him.

How Madelyne Pryor became Goblin Queen

Though Scott and Madelyne make multiple attempts to reconcile, it never sticks. The breaking point comes during the event Inferno when Madelyn makes a deal with the demons of Limbo to find her son. In doing so, Madelyne learns she is really a clone of Jean Grey, created by Mr. Sinister.

Marvel Comics Goblin Queen is a clone of Jean Grey made by Mr. Sinister given life by the Phoenix Force.

Sinister’s clone was perfect, containing Jean’s genetics and powers, but it was lifeless. It was actually the Phoenix Force that gave her life, seeking a new host after Jean had rejected it. Upon learning she is a clone, Madelyne manifests a dark persona, the Goblin Queen.

As the Goblin Queen, Madelyn blames Cyclops and Jean for her troubled life. She warps reality and attempts to kill the X-Men, finally facing Jean in a fight. The two are evenly matched, but Madelyne is killed when the fragment of the Phoenix Force she possessed chooses to bond with Jean instead.

In the intervening years, the Goblin Queen has managed to cheat death on a few occasions. Most recently, she’s taken up leadership at the Limbo Embassay alongside her current lover, Cyclops’ brother Alex.

The Goblin Queen’s powers and weaknesses explained

As a clone of Jean Grey, the Goblin Queen has similar telekinetic and telepathic powers. However, it’s never clear if she’s at the same level of raw power as Jean.

Marvel Comics Goblin Queen’s natural powers and cutthroat nature enable her to rule over the demons of Limbo.

As a result of her demonic bargain in Inferno, Madelyne has several demonic abilities and is adept at sorcery. At present, she wields that power as the Queen of Limbo, which gives her control over any number of demons.

