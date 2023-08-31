Marvel Stormbreakers Zombies cover variants see dead superheroes walk the earth

Wolverine shambles out of the grave in a Marvel Zombies: Red, White, & Blood variant cover.

Just in time for the return of Marvel Zombies, the latest class of Stormbreakers artists are releasing a series of zombie variant covers across Marvel Comics.

Marvel is kicking off the spooky season appropriately with a collection of horrifying Marvel covers. Appropriately, the covers bring Marvel Zombies back to the forefront, just in time for their return.

Marvel Zombies: Black, White, & Blood follows in the footsteps of Marvel’s Black, White, & Red minis. These books have taken characters like Moon Knight and Darth Vader and pit them in visually stunning stories with a minimalist color palette.

To commemorate the occasion, Marvel’s Stormbreakers artists will be illustrating zombie variant covers for some of the top Marvel Comics in October.

Marvel Stormbreaker artists unveil terrifying Marvel Zombies variant covers

Stormbreakers is the name for Marvel’s next generation of artists. Stormbreakers has been a tradition for a decade-and-a-half now and has included some truly spectacular talent in the past, including Ryan Stegman, Sara Pichelli, and more, just as they were blowing up in the industry.

The Class of 2023 has already made waves, and the new Marvel Zombies variants are no different. There are eight covers in total, each depicting a gruesome undead take on popular characters like Wolverine and Spider-Man.

BLACK PANTHER #5 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Chris Allen

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #25 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Elena Casagrande

VENOM #26 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by C.F. Villa

DAREDEVIL #2 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Federico Vicentini

MOON KNIGHT #28 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Nic Klein

SENSATIONAL SHE-HULK #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Lucas Werneck

CAPTAIN MARVEL #1 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Jan Bazaldua

X-MEN #27 Stormbreakers Variant Cover by Martin Coccolo

Marvel Zombies has been a popular concept in its own right. Spinning out of Ultimate Fantastic Four, the concept sees a world where a zombie virus infects most superheroes. It’s gone on to spawn multiple mini-series and crossovers, including a memorable adventure with Evil Dead’s Ash Williams. It was also prominently featured in an episode of the Disney+ series What If.

The new zombie variants will be on sale throughout October. Marvel Zombies: Black, White, & Blood #1 hits stands on October 25. For more on Marvel Zombies & comics, make sure to follow all our coverage.