Stradman amazed by Post Malone’s $1.7M limited-edition McLaren Senna

There aren’t many McLaren Sennas in the world, meanwhile, there are even less versions of the experimental prototypes the company used to create the roadster – and the Stradman was completely blown away by Post Malone’s hypercar after getting a closer look.

The YouTuber was visited by Post Malone’s father, who had in tow the Senna XP, Master of Monaco, which is going for an asking price of $1.7 million. It's a much heftier price than what the base model retails for, at $1,000,000.

As you can imagine, this limited-edition commissioned prototype is meant to be appreciated with the keys out of the ignition, to borrow a phrase. See, the keyless ignition on the Master of Monaco’s headliner doesn’t get much action, as Stradman noticed the car had only traveled 145 miles in its life.

But the spirited vlogger was still looking to take it for a (small) drive around the block to hear that 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 block roar, something the car doesn’t normally get to do.

The car is heavily rooted in McLaren’s racing history, and it’s got an aggressive aesthetic to complement it’s equally boisterous output. According to the company, the Senna XP goes 0-60 in 2.8 seconds, powered by the 789 horsepower engine and 590 lb-ft of torque.

Of course, the interior would also appeal to the race car driver in us all, seeing as the pair of friends were grinning ear-to-ear from the incredible sights and sounds of the cabin.

Stradman likened the experience to being in an “alien spaceship” for the cars adjustable center-console, lush red carbon fiber throughout the vehicle, and the ‘race mode’ transformation of the dashboard.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nx_lAfbIN_M

The car was clearly made for only those who can afford it, while also being a true McLaren historian’s dream ship.

The ‘Master of Monaco’ 1-of-1 label is in honor of McLaren’s six wins on le Circuit de Monaco from 1989 to 1993. The car has ample looks and meaning to get car fanatics like Stradman hyped to ride in it, and the pair were enjoying every second of it.

McLarens are already known for their flash and glory, and the Youtuber was floored after he experienced the Senna in its pinnacle XL form.