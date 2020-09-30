Kanye West's incredible $6.4m car collection will blow you away

Rapper, designer, and entrepreneur Kanye West has a reported net worth of over $1.3 billion. While his fortune is invested in many areas, he has splashed a lot of his cash on cars. YouTuber Seb Delanney breaks down his incredible collection.

Famed for his music, his shoe label Yeezy, and owner of a number of businesses, Kanye West is a household name. As you may expect for someone so fashion-conscious, Ye has a number of high-end cars in his garage.

Advertisement

Not all of them are as conventional as you may expect. While there are some 'typical' supercars and exotics, there are some surprisingly incognito cars in his collection too.

Kanye West cuts up a Maybach

West has been spotted a number of times in a matte grey-wrapped, ~$150k Porsche Panamera Turbo. Most notably seen in Paris, his wife Kim Kardashian-West has also been seen behind the wheel.

Advertisement

Perhaps more in keeping with the celebrity lifestyle is the Aston Martin DBS. Its naturally-aspirated V12 engine puts out 510hp, and costs around $215,000 when new.

Read more: 4 of the most dramatic stolen supercar recoveries caught on camera

Famously, Kanye and Jay-Z cut up a Maybach for the Otis music video. Costing $411,000 new, the Maybach is now shared between Jay-Z and Kanye.

Sticking with the German theme, West has been seen a number of times in his Mercedes McLaren SLR. Costing $350,000 new, these are now going up in price, and with its celebrity connection, Kanye's is likely to be worth significantly more than that now.

Advertisement

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MMWkSyQdUJg

Kanye West's supercars

Not only does he own a standard SLR, but also the ultra-rare SLR Stirling Moss. Devoid of any windshield or windows, the whacky two-seater roadster is worth around $2 million.

In typical rapper style, Ye also has a Lamborghini Urus. This super-SUV is powered by a twin-turbo V8, the Urus retails for upwards of $205,000. Kanye also went to town modifying his car, choosing to wrap it an unusual cream color and opting for a set of 'monoblock' wheels.

Finally, the cherry on top of his collection is the Bugatti Veyron. One of the original 16.4 models, West reportedly paid nearly $3.5m for his Hermes version of the Veyron, which at the time was the fastest production car in the world.

Advertisement

With a confirmed car collection totaling upwards of $6.4m, he has also been spotted in various other Lamborghinis, Porsches, and supercars, but it is unclear whether these were in fact his own or just rentals.