Jeffree Star reveals why he bought TheStradman's custom Toyota Supra

Beauty guru Jeffree Star has revealed why he bought the custom Toyota Supra that belonged to popular car enthusiast TheStradman.

TheStradman has over 2.5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel and is known for his impressive car collection and documenting his experiences with some of the most expensive vehicles in the world.

During his July 1 video, though, TheStradman revealed that he would be finally selling his classic widebody Toyota Supra, which was featured on the mainstage at the SEMA 2019 car show, to fellow content creator Jeffree Star.

Star, for those of you that don't know, is one of the most popular YouTubers in the beauty scene and while he is known for his highly successful JSC makeup line, he also boasts an incredible car collection that would leave many collectors in awe.

TheStradman documented his journey in bringing the classic Supra to Jeffree Star, who revealed a full look at his garage when the car arrived, explaining just why he thought it would be a perfect fit for his collection.

“I have a lot of crazy colors in my garage but this is next level,” Jeffrey admitted, pointing out the Toyota’s satin purple wrap and white rims, and claiming that it matched with another one of his cars, the pink Lamborghini Huracan.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gtmu-X7l2vk

"Doesn't it look like a sister to my Huracan with the wheels? It literally matches," the beauty YouTuber added.

Star explained that he was so impressed with how the car looked that he actually bought it before even getting to test it out himself. “I love buying something that I’ve never tried or sat in, it's just cool," he said.

Although TheStradman was a bit reluctant to let the Supra go, he also got to check out some of the other cars in Star’s collection such as the Tiffany Blue McLaren Senna, which even left him considering purchasing one for himself.

Despite picking up a new car for his collection, it has not been all good news for Jeffree Star, who has recently received a lot of backlash following the drama surrounding Shane Dawson and Tati Westbrook.