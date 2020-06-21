TheStradman reveals his crazy new house design with "excessive" features

Popular YouTuber TheStradman has revealed his “excessive” new house design that is set to come equipped with a 12-car garage when he eventually gets around to building it.

As car specific YouTubers amass a wide collection of vehicles, it becomes a little bit difficult – and costly – to keep them all locked up and safe. Take Manny Khoshbin for example, he revealed that his stunning garage costs around $180,000 per year, and that’s without the initial building cost.

For TheStradman though, he’s been trying to build a new house and garage on a sport of open land for quite some time now. His first plans were rejected by the city council in Utah, and he’s had to go back to the drawing board and come up with different ideas.

During his June 20 video, the YouTuber revealed his ‘2.0’ plans for a new house, which are pretty different. “It’s a re-design, it’s still a similar concept, 12-car garage, but instead of a two-bedroom apartment, it’s a 5,000 square foot house,” the YouTuber revealed.

“Which, is way overly excessive, it’s way more than I need. Some day for resale it will be good,” he added, before revealing some of the 3D rendings that had been mocked up on his computer – noting that there is some pretty interesting architecture planned for the design. Though, nothing is set for the inside just yet.

Stradman continued, stating that if everything goes to plan, he’d move into the house at the end of next summer. However, he’s still got to jump through a few hoops – including getting the right builders, backing from the bank, and permits from his city council.

All of that could take him up to around November or December, so as the process continues, fans will just have to keep an eye on his channel for any new updates that he provides.