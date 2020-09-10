Jay Leno's 5 weirdest, craziest and most expensive cars

Often referred to as "the hardest working man in showbiz" presenter and certified gearhead Jay Leno has one of the most diverse car collections on the planet. TheRichest takes a look at the highlights of his whacky collection.

Ranging from ultra-expensive super and hyper-cars to "hysterical" and unusual concepts and prototypes; Jay Leno's Garage plays host to one of the most varied car collections ever seen.

Regularly bringing his cars out for viewers to enjoy on his YouTube channel, there are a number of stand-out highlights from the collection, as shown by YouTubers TheRichest in their September 8 video.

The most expensive - McLaren F1

Still holding the crown for the fastest naturally-aspirated production car ever made, the McLaren F1 is an ultra-limited hypercar from the 1990s.

Given that only 106 McLaren F1s were built, it is a rare beast indeed. Jay was able to get the first example imported into the USA which was valued at around $12m at the time. Since then values have only gone up, making this the most expensive car in Jay Leno's collection.

The fastest - Koenigsegg Trevita CCXR

While the McLaren F1 is able to break the 200mph barrier, the incredible Trevita CCXR would leave the McLaren in its wake.

Worth $4.8m and capable of a whopping 254mph top speed making it the fastest car that Jay owns, the CCXR is the brainchild of hypercar genius Christian Von Koenigsegg.

One of only 3 made, the CCXR is also one of the rarest cars in Leno's collection, and was actually hand-delivered by CVK himself!

The Weirdest - Blastolene Special

Created by engineer Randy Grubb, the Blastolene Special utilizes the engine from a Patton tank, mated to a custom-build chassis and bodyshell.

With its outrageous proportions, totally over-the-top powerplant, and retro styling, The 'special' wouldn't look out of place in a sci-fi 'steampunk' style movie.

Rather than simply park it and stare at it, Leno actually drives the 'special' around LA to local hot rod meets, having made a few minor tweaks to improve the driving experience.

Not only has he improved the driving characteristics, but Leno also boosted the power to 1600hp thanks to turbocharging the engine.

The Oldest - Stanley Steamer

Built for the ill-fated Vanderbilt Cup race during the turn of the century, the Stanley Steamer hails from 1906.

During the early 1900s, engineers experimented with using steam power for automobiles, and this along with an identical twin car were ordered from Stanley for racing purposes.

Sadly the race never went ahead, and the Steamer has since found its way into Leno's collection. To ensure the car is safe and road-legal, Leno has performed a number of upgrades such as installing Jaguar drum brakes and battery-powered lights, meaning he can drive the Stanley at night.

The Greenest - Tesla Model S

Perhaps the most surprising addition to Leno's fleet is the Telsa Model S. Powered by electricity, many would expect Leno to be anti-Tesla as they are often seen by petrolheads as 'boring'.

Leno is in fact a big fan of his Tesla, saying that it makes "gas-powered cars obsolete" with its range, instant torque, and staggering performance.

With such a whacky, weird, and crazy collection, be sure to check out the full video from TheRichest below to explore more of Jay Leno's personal collection, as well as a few guest car highlights from his show.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cgXsdcaCYCE

While Jay often says he has no favorites, he has said the McLaren F1 is "just about perfect" so we suspect that if he had to choose, that would be 'the' car for him.