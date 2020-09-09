Shmee150 explains why custom prototype Audi SUV is a Lamborghini-killer

Built to celebrate 125 years of German tuning house ABT, The ABT RSQ8-R is a limited-production tuned SUV that will leave the likes of the Lamborghini Urus in its rear-view mirror.

YouTuber Shmee150 may be best-known for his collection of "Shmeemobiles" but often reviews tuned, limited-edition cars such as this, and he's a big fan of ABT's latest creation.

Based upon the Audi RSQ8 sports SUV, the ABT RSQ8-R 'turns it up to 11' by boosting the power output up to 740hp. With a top speed of 195mph, this tuned SUV beats the likes of the Lamborghini Urus with ease.

The looks of this 'super SUV' haven't been left untouched either. Featuring a "monstrous" carbon-fiber body kit, new styling, unique rear exhaust diffuser, and full stainless-steel exhaust system; This bright-green RSQ8-R definitely makes a statement wherever it goes.

"A very comfortable place to be"

It seems that despite these upgrades and customizations, the car still drives as you'd expect a high-end SUV to, with Shmee calling it "a very comfortable place to be" which may come as a surprise given the extensive modifications made to both the interior and exterior of the car.

Shmee has often been vocal about his feelings towards 'Super SUVs' calling them "controversial" as they are a clash between two different worlds of automotive styling and characteristics.

That said, he is outwardly supportive of ABTs previous models, calling them "a lot of fun to drive," so this may be the SUV that changes his mind.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SZfm-NPQa4g

"King of the SUVs"

Immediately he is impressed by the RSQ8-R, making the most of the 'dynamic' mode with its upgraded exhaust and performance. Full of praise, he says the handling and response is "quite enjoyable" and that "the steering is 100%," even comparing it to the Urus itself.

Testing out the performance of the ABT edition on the infamous Autobahn, Shmee watches the numbers climb with "phenomenal ease" up to the standard cars' top speed before having to brake due to traffic.

Despite his previous uncertainty around performance SUVs, Shmee himself has been converted by the ABT RSQ8-R, labeling it the "king of the SUVs" and saying "it ticks more boxes than I ever thought it would" - a glowing recommendation indeed.