4 craziest reactions to insanely loud cars: Lamborghinis, Mustangs, More

While sometimes a loud car can be annoying, most people will happily carry on about their daily lives without letting it get to them. Unfortunately, some people seem to take it on themselves to 'school' the offending drivers about their exhaust.

It's not as if these drivers aren't aware that their cars are loud. The majority (if not all) of the cars featured in this article are fitted with aftermarket exhausts, with the sole purpose of making the car louder.

Whether it's jealousy that the cars are more expensive than the ones they own or maybe they're simply bored. Regardless of the reason, people seem to love getting mad at car owners.

Thankfully most of these drivers are courteous and rise above the occasional over-reaction, and with cameras present to capture the action, the rest of us are able to enjoy the drama through YouTube.

Local lady loses her temper at Subaru

In what has to be one of the most over-the-top reactions to a modified car on YouTube, this local lady seems to totally flip out at the mere sight of this modified Subaru.

Compared to many modified cars it's really not even that loud, with only a mild burble when cruising around, as seen at the start of the clip.

Apparently unfazed by its laid-back exhaust, the lady proceeds to go berserk at the Subaru's driver, who makes a run for it. Realizing the culprit has gone, her attention turns to the unsuspecting cameraman.

As she walks away (still yelling at the cameraman) she threatens to "call the cops on that car" but sadly we never learn the outcome. Hopefully, the local PD realized it was a waste of their valuable time.

Stranger gets mad at Lamborghini in traffic

In this instance, the Lamborghini driver in question isn't even moving!

Simply sitting in traffic with the engine of the Lamborghini burbling away at idle, the owner of this gorgeous Italian supercar suddenly gets attacked by an increasingly aggressive stranger who goes on to threaten to "break" his car.

Even the presence of the camera didn't seem to deter him, nor did it seem to affect the woman who waded in and began yelling at the driver herself. Whether she was related to the first guy is unclear, but they certainly weren't happy at this Lamborghini driver.

Throwing rocks at a supercar won't make it quieter

It's one thing to yell at a driver, but throwing items at their car with the intention of damaging it is simply ridiculous. Unfortunately, that's exactly what happened to this Lamborghini driver outside what appears to be a cars and coffee meet (judging by the people filming on the sidewalk).

While we don't have any context as to why the guy targeted this particular driver, it seems that he thought the Lamborghini was going to drag race down the street.

With the Lamborghini moving off in a controlled, socially-acceptable manner, it seems that the guy wasn't happy with that either, and throws something at the crazily-expensive supercar. Hopefully it was just a soft coffee cup, but it seems to make a fairly loud noise on impact, so perhaps it was something more sinister.

Understandably, the Lamborghini driver doesn't hang around and shoots off down the road making far more noise than they did initially, no doubt to the great annoyance of the guy standing in the middle of the road.

Angry residents block muscle car birthday procession

The final video in this article is a long one, but it's worth watching the whole thing.

With everything going on at the moment, this muscle car club decided to throw a drive-through birthday party for one lucky boy, but it seems the angry local residents had other ideas.

Appalled by the noise of these tuned cars driving at low speed through their neighborhood, several residents decide to block them from leaving and call the police. Considering they're complaining about the noise, the best way to get rid of the noise would've been to let them leave - something that the drivers point out numerous times.

With several families out on the street, things get a little heated, and eventually, the cops are called. Hilariously, it's not the drivers that get arrested, it's the residents as they were obstructing traffic, much to the amusement of the drivers.

Given that this was someone's birthday party, it's a shame that it had to be spoiled by a few selfish neighbors when clearly the majority of residents were enjoying the drive-through procession.