4 supercars that will make you look rich for the same price as a normal car

With the average price of a new car in America rising to $39,000 for an 'everyday' Toyota or Ford, there are several supercars and sports cars that now look like a bargain. More importantly, they will make you look rich without breaking the bank.

Of course 'cheap' is relative; Compared to the price of a brand new car, these iconic supercars look like a bargain as they have dropped so much from the original dealer prices. Servicing and repair costs are also not included in the price, meaning you would have to set aside money for upkeep.

With that said, however, when a brand-new Toyota sedan is only a few thousand dollars cheaper than a high-performance supercar, these vehicles suddenly look very, very good value indeed.

The supercar: Audi R8 V8 Manual

Made famous by Tony Stark in the Iron Man films, the first-generation Audi R8 is one of the biggest bargains on this list. For supercar looks and performance without the supercar price tag, the Audi R8 is a sure-fire way to look rich without splashing too much cash.

Originally retailing for well over $100,000 you can now find the original Audi R8 for less than $45,000; That's cheaper than a new Ford Explorer Limited. With 430hp on tap and a gorgeous gated transmission, the R8 is the cream of the cheap supercar crop.

The practical option: Bentley Continental GT

When the now-iconic Bentley Continental GT launched back in 2003, prices started at $135,000. With four seats, celebrity status and luxury everywhere you look, the Bentley Continental GT is the practical option on this list.

Depreciation hasn't been kind to the Conti GT, but that does mean that examples are now available for around $30-35,000 for early models. A Bentley that's cheaper than the average new family car in the US? Yep, you read that correctly.

The suave option: Aston Martin Vantage

It's impossible to think of Aston Martin without thinking of James Bond. If that's the effect you want to have on people that see you; You'll be overjoyed to hear that the 2006/07 Aston Martin Vantage is now an affordable everyday car.

Despite its age, the Vantage still looks every bit as crisp and stylish as the day it was released. With a sumptuous interior, drop-dead gorgeous styling and a glorious 430hp V8 engine; The 06/07 Aston Martin Vantage seems a steal at only $35,000.

The Italian Stallion: Maserati Granturismo

Maserati may not be the first name that comes to mind when thinking of luxury cars, but the Maserati Granturismo is certainly worthy of its place on this list.

Originally costing ~$115,000 when new, this luxurious GT car is powered by a Ferrari-sourced 4.2l V8 engine with over 400hp. As you can probably imagine, it sounds absolutely glorious, which, backed up by its stunning styling, makes it an ideal luxury car for those who want to look rich on a budget.

With examples available for as little as $31,000, the Granturismo is a supercar thoroughbred with a city car price tag.