DailyDrivenExotics questioned by police over alleged street racing

Supercar owner and YouTube personality Damon of DailyDrivenExotics is known for his vast collection of modified vehicles, but sometimes these incredible machines attract the wrong kind of attention, and this time the cops got involved.

Unfortunately living in a quiet, residential area with high-performance supercars is likely to annoy one or two of the local residents. It seems not everyone appreciates the sound of a high-strung V10 Lamborghini being cold-started next door to their house in the early hours of the morning.

This time Damon and his friends really riled up their neighbors though, as one local resident went as far as calling the cops on the DDE crew, apparently reporting them for street racing in the local area.

Tipped off by a text message

While at a gathering, Damon gets passed a text warning him that there's a cop posted up outside the house who has been checking out the cars and seemingly inspecting them.

Thankfully there doesn't seem to be any malicious intent or foul play here, as the police officer is very calm and upfront with Damon and the crew. He goes on to explain that an 'elderly' neighbor had complained about the crew street racing in the local area along with other 'ongoing' issues.

From what the DDE crew can figure out, it seems the resident is unhappy with the loud exhaust systems on the cars. They go on to explain to the officer that since the exhaust systems are so loud, many people think that the cars are traveling far quicker than they actually are.

"Would you like to hear them?"

Damon even offers to start the cars for the officer to "see what they sound like" but predictably the officer declines, stating he "knows what they sound like" - likely in an attempt to keep things quiet for the other neighbors in the small hours of the morning.

Thankfully it is all resolved amicably and the cop leaves cheerfully and without issuing any tickets, even going as far as fulfilling Damon's request for "lights" when leaving so that he could get a thumbnail for his video!