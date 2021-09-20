How to watch Z&Z $20,000 Warzone Trios tournament: stream, schedule, teams

Another major Warzone event is almost upon us as Call of Duty veterans ZooMaa and Methodz are hosting their first ‘Z&Z Invitational.’ Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the $20,000 Trios tournament.

ZooMaa & Methodz are hosting their first Warzone event

There’s a $20,000 prize pool up for grabs

The format involves trios dropping into custom lobbies

As one of the final events in September, CoD stars ZooMaa and Methodz are teaming up with BoomTV to host their first major Warzone tournament.

$20,000 is up for grabs and many of the scene’s top pros and streamers are all set to join the action. From where you can tune in to a rundown on the format, here’s everything there is to know about the Z&Z Invitational.

Z&Z $20K Warzone event: Streams & Schedule

With Methodz and ZooMaa serving as hosts for the event, there’s no doubt fans will be able to watch their Twitch streams to keep on top of the action. Moreover, each and every competitor is expected to have their own streams live throughout the event as well.

It’s all set to kick off on Tuesday, September 21 at 12PM PT. There’s currently no telling how long the tournament may run for, but being a custom lobby format, it shouldn’t be more than a few hours.

Z&Z $20K Warzone event: Format

Exact rules are yet to be finalized for the Z&Z Invitational, but we do have some early intel to go off.

The event will feature Trios in a series of custom lobbies. As a result, it’s safe to assume points will be rewarded for kills and boosted by point multipliers depending on placement in each round.

We’ll keep you posted here as the final rules are locked in closer to the event.

Z&Z $20K Warzone event: Teams & Players

From Call of Duty League stars to the most popular Warzone streamers, the Z&Z Invitational is stacked with talent.

31 Trios are currently locked in for the event and you can check them all out below.

Flxnked, aHTracT12, & Frozone Kalei, Ryda, & Patience Russ, Yungstaz, & ikesnasty Slacked, Apathy, & DougisRaw TeddyRecks, fukluvey, & Reedr Arrayz, itsEyeQew, & ShiftyTV its_iron, yeet, & Pieman AngelWalks, Envader, & Braxtvn Overgirltv, Believe, & yata_tv Wuskin, skrapz, & YKTDeleo StevieT, EightV_, & JaredFPS Ottereyes, FinessenTV, & zSmit Bloo, Bartonologist, & TheBoiSantana ShawnJGaming, xMrlerkx, & GunMW HusKerrs, Aydan, & Rated Braalik, Nickool, & Exzachtt itzwarsz, intechs, & Skullface49 Tommey, Almond, & newbz Crowder, Arcitys, & Cellium IcemanIsaac, bbreadman, & Drakota UnRationaL, zColorss, & ScummN TestyFPS, Niicoinfinite, & EmSage BobbyPoff, Crimsix, & Babydillster Holly, Mayappo, & ClassicPain24 iSmixie, CitizenSnipes, & Steelcurtain OPMarked, ShadedStep, & Devious Envoy, Jukeyz, & fifakillvizuals JessieCooks, Validhands, & ForeignJase MuTeX, Blazt, & Knight Destroy, ZLaner, & ClutchBelk RedmanLyons, Tourva, & NightLennn

Be sure to check back here as we’ll keep you updated with full results as the event gets underway.