ZLaner explains why he abandoned Fortnite for Warzone

After being asked on stream why he decided to quit Fortnite, ZLaner took the time to explain why he left Epic’s battle royale behind and started playing Warzone.

If you’re a fan of Call of Duty: Warzone, it’s likely you’ve heard of ZLaner and seen clips of him coming out on top in seemingly impossible-to-win situations.

With nearly 350,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 750,000 followers on the Facebook gaming platform, he’s become a household name in the Warzone community, but that wasn’t always the case.

Before he started dominating his opponents on Verdansk, his game of choice was Fortnite, so a lot of fans began to wonder why he made the move to Raven Software’s BR.

Well, after being asked the question on stream, ZLaner took the time to answer and even gave some helpful advice to any creators worried about switching to another title.

Why did ZLaner quit Fortnite for Warzone?

Switching from one game to another can be a difficult decision for content creators, as they risk losing their core audience in the transition. However, for ZLaner, there were a number of factors that made him decide it was finally time to try a new title.

For one, he revealed that he was completely burnt out of Fortnite for nearly six to eight months before he quit, only continuing to play and grind because he knew his audience enjoyed the content.

So, when Warzone was announced, he decided he was going to wait for it to be released and take the leap. His reasoning for picking Raven Software’s BR was that it was a fresh challenge and it looked like it was going to have a huge audience.

“I continued playing Fortnite, even though I was super burnt, and I waited till Call of Duty came around,” he said. “It wasn’t until Warzone came around that where I was like this is the game I’m gonna bank in on, I’m gonna switch to”.

After explaining why he made the switch, ZLaner even gave some advice to other content creators who are thinking about changing games.

He reassured them that even though you make take a dip in viewers at the beginning, it’s worth it as long as you’re enjoying what you’re playing.

Although ZLaner is still playing Warzone for the time being, with so many content creators making the switch to Apex Legends, it’ll be interesting to see if he ever makes the jump and decides to give Respawn’s BR a try.