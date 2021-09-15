CoD Zombies is getting mysterious “Test Site Anna” map next update: everything we know

Call of Duty Zombies is on the verge of getting its final Black Ops Cold War map, a mysterious “Test Site Anna” battlefield in Ukraine that will bring the franchise-arching Dark Aether storyline to a close ⁠— here’s everything we know about the next Zombies update so far.

The new Zombies storyline in Black Ops Cold War has been a smashing success, and players have raved about the playlist’s new maps and battlegrounds too.

The fight-to-survive game mode looks to be going out on a high too; Zombies will be getting one last map in the game’s Season 6 update, which will also act as a sort of ‘Treyarch goodbye’ before the Call of Duty franchise shifts to Vanguard.

Advertisement

This new map, code-named “Ukraine,” should be another stunner.

Here’s everything we know about the next Call of Duty Zombies map so far, including its expected release date, early Treyarch leaks, and more.

“Test Site Anna” leaks & teasers

Treyarch revealed two images relating to the “Test Site Anna” map on September 14. One was posted on Twitter, and one was shared a little later on their Facebook page.

In both images, a towering building can be seen.

There are also two scrawled messages. The first reads, “Weaver ⁠— This is the place. We must make our stand here. Ravenov”. The second message, shared on Facebook hours later, says: “Omega’s next operation is already well underway. They have been constructing for months”. Both are written on old photos.

Advertisement

They were both posted with #Zombies #SeasonSix hashtags.

Dark Aether finale easter egg

These new “Test Site Anna” teasers confirm how the Dark Aether storyline is likely to end when the new Zombies map is finally added to Black Ops Cold War.

The building, Test Site Anna, is already familiar to Call of Duty players who have sunk their teeth into Treyarch’s latest story campaign; during the single-player mode the player journeys to the base in the “Operation Redlight, Greenlight” mission.

Dexerto expects we’ll see one final Omega machine.

The main Call of Duty Zombies antagonists have been trying to build a Dark Aether device to find the Forsaken. It first appeared in the Mauer Der Toten easter egg, possessing Aleksandra Valentina’s father. We have yet to see the story’s ‘big bad’ in the flesh though ⁠— something that may change in Ukraine.

Advertisement

Read More: CoD fans reignite calls for standalone Zombies game

The new map’s easter egg will likely be based around Omega trying to trap the Forsaken in a mortal body, in a bid to win the Cold War against the Requiem faction.

“Test Site Anna” wonder weapon

So far, Dexerto has yet to uncover what the Test Site Anna wonder weapon may be. In this Zombies cycle, we’ve already seen the iconic Ray Gun and the Monkey Bomb. On top of that, there’s been the new Binary Repeater, the DIE Machine, and most recently Firebase’s modded-out RAI K-84 gun.

Once we have more details via leaks, we’ll update this article.

Advertisement

When will new Zombies map be released?

Dexerto can confirm that the new CoD Zombies map will be released as part of the Black Ops Cold War Season 6 launch. That means we already have a locked-in release date for the new battlefield ⁠— Thursday, October 7.

Read More: CoD 2022 will be sequel to Modern Warfare 2019

Unless there are any delays, Zombies players should be able to get their hands on the “Test Site Anna” map once the update goes live around 9PM US time.