World Series of Warzone returning for 2022: Format, prize pool, qualification

Alec Mullins . Last updated: Jul 26, 2022

The World Series of Warzone is back for 2022 and Activision has big plans for the battle royale’s signature event.

Activision and Raven Software have announced the return of the World Series of Warzone, a multipronged international event with a prize pool of over $600,000.

This time around it will consist of a North American (NA) event and a European (EU) event with separate $300,000 prize pools for the teams that make it into the money.

Here’s how things break down for the biggest event of 2022.

World Series of Warzone returns in 2022

This year’s take on the celebration of all things competitive Warzone will offer up one big Trios event that players will be able to qualify for in the In-Game Open on August 12-15.

The 20 highest-performing squads will meet up with 20 other pre-invited teams to face off in the showdown to end all showdowns.

On top of that, the nail-biting Solo Yolo event will also be making a return with its own $100,000 prize for the individual who makes it to the end. The final dates for the big competitions are yet to be announced, but the post-Open qualifying rounds will take place on August 20-21 for EU and NA respectively.

There will surely be more details to come in the following days and we’ll be sure to bring the latest updates as they arrive ahead of kickoff.