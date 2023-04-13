Will Warzone 2’s Massive Resurgence mode get a solos & duos playlist?

Season 3 of Warzone 2 brought with it the new Massive Resurgence mode to Al Mazrah, but will it end up having a solos and duos playlist? Here’s a breakdown of everything fans know so far.

Warzone 2 Season 3 launched on April 12, 2023, and this new season brought with it a ton of new content for players to sink their teeth into.

From substantial weapon buffs and nerfs to shake up the meta to new game modes like Massive Resurgence, there’s plenty to be excited about.

Some fans may have noticed that the Massive Resurgence mode only has a trios and quads playlist at the moment, so many are wondering if the mode will ever get a solos or duos playlist as well. Here’s everything we know right now.

Will Warzone 2’s Massive Resurgence have a solos & duos playlist?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing, there has been no official confirmation on whether or not Massive Resurgence will end up getting a solos and duos playlist.

That doesn’t mean that all hope is lost, however, as there’s always a chance that a solos or duos playlist will come in the future. Those who play Warzone 2 consistently will remember that playlists are updated nearly every Wednesday.

As such, those looking forward to a Massive Resurgence solos or duos playlist should check Warzone 2 on April 19, 2023, at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET / 6 PM BST.

Activision Massive Resurgence is a much larger version of the Resurgence modes Warzone fans remember.

What is Massive Resurgence in Warzone 2?

Massive Resurgence is essentially the same Resurgence mode that fans are familiar with but on a bigger scale. According to the Season 3 patch notes, players will “take on dozens of other squads in a much larger version of fan-favorite mode.”

In Massive Resurgence, when players are eliminated, they spectate the much and wait for the Resurgence timer to count down. Teammates can shorten that time by completing various objectives, such as Contracts, looting, and eliminating enemies.

However, once the fourth circle arrives, players will no longer be able to respawn.

And that’s everything Warzone 2 fans need to know about Massive Resurgence getting a solos and duos playlist! We’ll update this article in the future if any official confirmation is made.