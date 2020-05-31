Will Call of Duty 2020 be revealed at PS5 event?

There is speculation that the 2020 Call of Duty title might be announced soon after hints suggest that Treyarch’s next release will be unveiled at Sony’s PlayStation 5 event on June 4.

Sony has announced that they will be hosting a showcase event on June 4, highlighting some of their planned products for their next-gen console, the Playstation 5.

Despite many rumors surrounding the future of the Call of Duty franchise, Activision has yet to confirm any details and many believe that all could be revealed at the upcoming Sony event.

Call of Duty titles are often revealed to fans in early May, but this year's game has missed that mark, and so will be a bit later than usual in 2020.

One CoD YouTuber, DkDynamite, pointed out that the date, May 30, marked that an announcement was well overdue, suggesting that the upcoming reveal could probably be expected soon.

Despite being quiet on details about the future release, Treyarch Game Director David Vonderhaar also retweeted the tweet, leaving many fans confused as to what it could mean.

Today OFFICIALLY marks the fact that we’ll be getting the LATEST reveal for a Call Of Duty ever.. I’m STOKED to see what @Treyarch has in store ? #CallOfDuty2020 #Treyarch #BlackOpsColdWar #Bangers pic.twitter.com/P9DOgwB69w — ?dkdynamite1? (@dkdynamite1) May 30, 2020

CoD 2020 at the PS5 event?

A prominent Call of Duty leaker, formerly known as LongSensation, also hinted at the possibility, quote tweeting the announcement of Playstation’s event with a few ‘Zipper-mouth’ emojis suggesting the rumors might be true.

The PlayStation event is scheduled to take place at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET / 9 PM BST on Thursday, June 4.

Activision and Sony do have an ongoing marketing agreement for Call of Duty and PlayStation.

However, Activision typically reveals the new Call of Duty's on their own accord, rather than being tied specifically to an event.

So, this is certainly not a guarantee, and while there is a possibility of some big game teases and releases, Call of Duty 2020 would certainly be a surprise inclusion.

Many rumors around the next Call of Duty have suggested that it will be returning with another installment of the fan-favorite Black Ops series with a game set in the Cold War.

However, as mentioned before, neither Treyarch or Activision have confirmed any of these rumors, but fans don’t have to wait too much longer to find out for sure.