Call of Duty 2020: Everything we know about 'Black Ops Cold War'

With the 2020 installment of Call of Duty now on the horizon, we break down everything we know so far about the upcoming FPS title, from setting, developers, zombies, multiplayer and more.

CoD 2020 setting

First off, we'll deal with the development team and rumored setting, because the two are essentially intertwined. Despite Call of Duty's three-year-cycle suggesting it is the turn of Sledgehammer Games, it has been confirmed that the project was handed to veteran CoD developers Treyarch, off the back of unknown issues at Sledgehammer and Raven Software.

Following on from this, it has been all but confirmed that the game will be set in the Cold War. This makes sense off the back of the Treyarch developed Black Ops series, the first of which is set in the Cold War. While the game is not set to be a sequel to any of the Black Ops series, it is said to tie into the series as a "soft reboot".

Black Ops Cold War?

Finally, the game's name is not confirmed, but prominent leakers have indicated that its working title is 'Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War'. The links to the Black Ops series appear to be hinted at in Modern Warfare, with deconstructed RC-XDs found in the Warzone map. The RC-XD is a kill-streak that has featured, in some form, in every single Black Ops game to date.

Campaign

Given the likelihood of the game's setting in the Cold War, it stands to reason that the campaign will also fit into this narrative. The most militaristic conflict in the Cold War was the Vietnam War, which the game may revisit from an American perspective, as it was in the original Black Ops.

Other options include the Korean War or the Soviet-Afghan war but, given the tendency of Call of Duty to depict American protagonists and Treyarch's past campaigns, it certainly seems most likely that the game will focus on the Vietnam War. We will perhaps see the covert Black Ops unit placed into Vietnam.

The name 'Call of Duty: Vietnam' actually surfaced as an early potential title, but rumors have since moved away from this. The setting, however, remains prominent in a number of leaks.

Zombies

Details about the next Call of Duty's Zombies mode are the most scarce. In fact, it is not even guaranteed that the game will have an undead mode. While it has become something of a staple of Treyarch games, other studios' titles have had Zombies mode, but then moved away from it.

Further questions have been raised about CoD 2020 and a potential Zombies storyline. Jason Blundell, one of the pioneers behind the mode, left Treyarch back in February. Similarly, Lee Ross, who transitioned over to Treyarch from Infinity Ward following Infinite Warfare, also confirmed his departure from Call of Duty in early-May.

One of the few things we have heard about CoD 2020's Zombies is that Black Ops II map TranZit looks likely to return, with a completed remaster allegedly being found in game files. This will likely be accompanied by some new maps but, at this point, it's too early to provide any more details.

Multiplayer

The game's multiplayer, similar to the campaign, should follow suit and utilize Cold War environments. Hence, it appears it will be most similar to the first Black Ops in terms of aesthetics and weapons.

One of the few things we have had confirmed is that there will be no jet-packs in this year's game. It certainly seems obvious now given the rumored setting, but David Vonderhaar actually confirmed this back in January, prior to the circulation of any rumors.

The RC-XD in Warzone also appears to hint at scorestreaks of a similar nature to the first Black Ops game. There have also been limited rumors of a 'pick-10' create-a-class system returning, which would replace Modern Warfare's Gunsmith class customization. The 'pick-10' system has been present in Black Ops II, III and IIII.

Battle Royale?

We can also say with confidence that there will not be a new battle royale in next year's game. Call of Duty developers have already commented that Warzone will remain a constant throughout the next few years, acting as a "thread" to link the different games together.

CoD 2020 Release Date & Teasers

Currently, there is no confirmed reveal or release date for Call of Duty 2020. Black Ops 4 was released back in October of 2018, but Treyarch had an extra year to develop that game because of Sledgehammer's WWII.

With teasers starting for BO4 in March, the first teasers for CoD 2020 have come a couple of months later, in May. With that in mind, this year's title looks set for a November of December release, more in line with a standard CoD launch.

Furthermore, Activision have already confirmed that the game has incurred no delays and is still set for an Autumnal release. November, then, looks the most likely month for CoD 2020's release.

That rounds up everything we know about Call of Duty 2020 so far! We will continue to update you on new developments as they emerge.