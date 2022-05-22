WhosImmortal claims “afterthought” Warzone LMG is actually OP in Season 3

WhosImmortal is one of the most reputable names in the Warzone game and consistently provides the community with excellent loadouts and setups. Now he’s back with an off-the-wall Modern Warfare LMG pick that he claims is secretly overpowered.

It’s no secret that Warzone’s guns are all pretty competent. While there are a few that nearly everyone strays away from (like the MK2. Carbine) there aren’t many guns that can’t be wielded well by a player who is skilled enough.

However, when the game’s most well-informed names highlight a gun that is over-performing against expectations, then there’s a good chance the rest of the community should be taking it for a test run to figure out exactly where it belongs in the meta.

That’s the exact situation building up around WhosImmortal’s strange new recommendation.

WhosImmortal claims forgotten Modern Warfare LMG is overpowered

The PKM had a small run in the sun back in the days of the OG Verdansk, but it has been quite some time since it got any real love in the Warzone scene.

Immortal went so far as to call the gun an afterthought for the devs but also promised that it’s a more than viable option thanks to a fast TTK.

After making his claim, he went on to show off the setup that could convert any nonbelievers.

PKM Loadout

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: 26.9″ Extended Barrel

26.9″ Extended Barrel Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic

VLK 3.0x Optic Underbarrel: Snatch Grip

Outside of the Snatch Grip, there’s nothing outside of the usual here, but all of the attachments help keep the slow-moving juggernaut up to pace.

The 26.9″ Extended Barrel ensures that every bullet hits with ridiculous impact and the Tac Laser adds an extra speed boost that is desperately needed for a gun of this size.

It’s unlikely that this will knock off the STG-44 or the XM4 as the preferred primary of players across the world, but it packs a big enough punch to warrant giving it a run just in case.