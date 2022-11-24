Where to find Modern Warfare 2 patch notes in the game menus

Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Ryan primarily covers CoD, FIFA, and a variety of other games for Dexerto. When he's not writing, Ryan loves watching sports. You can contact him at ryan.lemay@dexerto.com

Modern Warfare 2’s UI received harsh criticism from fans, but adding patch notes to the CoD HQ is a nice subtle touch. Here’s how to stay up to date with every CoD update in-game.

Activision reportedly gained the help of UI designers from the TV streaming app Hulu for Modern Warfare 2, and the decision failed to resonate with community members.

Players went as far as calling MW2’s UI the “worst in CoD history.” Difficult-to-navigate menus made finding weapon unlock platforms, Perk Packages, and Gunsmith options a nightmare. Users also called out the game’s unintuitive camo screen.

Infinity Ward responded, “we have been working hard on numerous updates to our UI that make accessing and customizing your loadout more seamless.”

The developers followed through by improving the camo navigation in the November 22 update and introduced another under-the-radar UI change.

Infinity Ward addressed the UI complaints and is working to improve slowly.

How to find patch notes in MW2 menu

A Reddit user cleverly noticed you can now access patch notes directly from the Modern Warfare 2 HQ.

Here are a few simple steps you need to follow.

Open up Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2 On PlayStation, hit the Options Button or the Menu button on Xbox and enter the CoD HQ menu Scroll down to the Patch Notes section From there, you should be able to view recent game patch notes

One player responded, “This is a small detail but great and should be standard for a “game as a service” game.”

A second user added, “Can’t wait for these patch notes to be a year plus out of date and still on the home page like MW19.”

Fans mostly responded positively to the change, but they demand more to get back in their good graces fully.