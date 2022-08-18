All Warzone Season 5 new operators & weapons: EX1, BP50, Raul Menendez, more 

Warzone’s fifth and final season, Last Stand, features the return of the EM1, F2000, and infamous villain Raul Menendez. Both weapons received new names and look.
Warzone Season 5 marks the end of a groundbreaking two-year run for the memorable battle royale. Warzone 2 is rumored to launch on November 16.
Activision does not intend on bowing out without a bang, adding two iconic weapons and a familiar face from Black Ops 2 in Season 5.
Five weapons and four operators are coming in Warzone Season 5. Here’s everything you need to know.
Warzone Last stand adds five new weapons and four operators
The official Call of Duty Twitter account posted a teaser video, saying, “legends never die – and that includes legendary villains.”
In the video, Menendez drops a mysterious crate into a volcano, causing an eruption on Caldera. The iconic figure steps out of a helicopter wielding an EM1.
Activision’s blog post confirmed a Volcanic POI expansion, transforming Peak as lava now runs down the mountain.
Season 5 weapons list:
- EX1 Energy Rifle (Launch)
- Valois Revolver (Launch Window)
- RA 225 SMG (Launch)
- BP50 AR
- Lienna 58 AR
Season 5 operators list:
- Gabriel T. Rorke (Ghosts)
- He “Seraph” Zhen-Zhen (Black Ops)
- Khaled Al-Asad (Modern Warfare)
- Raul Menendez (Black Ops)
Raul Menendez served as the main antagonist of Call of Duty Black Ops 2. The iconic character is a Nicaraguan drug lord and the leader of a terrorist organization named Cordis Die.
Allegedly, Menendez died while trying to escape Haiti, but Season 5 confirms the character’s return.
The EM1 received a makeover and a new name in Warzone Season 5; EX1. The EM1 was a unique Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare assault rifle using energy instead of ammunition. The powerful charge weapon has unlimited ammo but can overheat.
In Call of Duty Advanced Warfare, the weapon had a class best damage output.
Lacking in damage, the F2000 assault rifle makes up for its deficiencies with an insane fire rate. Warzone Season 5 rebrands the weapon as the BP50.
The close-range focused weapon had the fastest firing rate among ARs in Modern Warfare 2. A massive decline in handling capabilities at range restrains the weapon to close-quarters combat only.
Warzone season 5 launches on August 24 for all platforms.