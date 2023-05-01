What is Warzone 2 Loot For Good: DMZ charity event explained

Activision announced a DMZ event to celebrate Military Appreciation Month. Here is everything you need to know about participating in the Call of Duty Endowment’s Loot for Good.

The Call of Duty Endowment is a non-profit organization that supports military veterans. To date, the program has placed more than 100k veterans into high-quality careers and achieved an estimated $5.6 billion in economic value for veterans in the US and UK.

In December 2022, the third annual Call of Duty Endowment Bowl featured US and UK military esports teams. All of the net proceeds from the competition went toward placing more veterans into jobs.

May is Military Appreciation Month, and Activision and the Call of Duty Endowment teamed up to donate up to 1$ million dollars with the help of Warzone 2 players. Let’s jump right into how community members can help.

When is Loot for Good?

The Loot for Good charity extraction challenge in DMZ takes place from May 1-7. Activision will make a donation to the Call of Duty Endowment based on how much in-game money is looted during that time frame.

How to participate in Loot for Good

DMZ is an Escape from Tarkov-inspired extraction royale game mode within the Warzone 2 universe. Squads scavenge for loot, complete missions, and then attempt to extract everything while fighting off AI and other players. If you die, everything is lost, sending your team back to square one.

For each DMZ match where you extract at least $30,000, Activision will allocate $1 to the Call of Duty Endowment up to $10/per player for a maximum of $1M.

Players who complete the $30,000 minimum exfil objective for the first time will earn the Loot for Good Calling Card.

A leaderboard will showcase the top 100 players based on their total in-game cash extracted throughout the event.

That’s everything we know about the Loot for Good Charity event. We will provide an update when Activision reveals how much money is earned.