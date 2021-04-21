Warzone streamers react to Verdansk Nuke Event: NICKMERCS, Dr Disrespect, more - Dexerto

After many long months of anticipation and waiting, Warzone’s current Verdansk map has finally been nuked. Multiple Call of Duty streamers tuned into the event for themselves, and had some pretty epic reactions.

The Destruction of Verdansk is finally here. On April 21, 2021, Raven released an in-game event for the battle royale title that resulted in the original launch-day map getting completely destroyed.

Given the hype surrounding the event, mostly because it means we’ll be getting a new map very soon, many streamers jumped in and posted their reactions on both Twitter and Twitch.

While the game was experiencing a slew of server issues when the playlist was originally added, it seems like the overall reaction to the event has been generally positive, with some minor criticism around how quick it was.

Streamers NICKMERCS, NoahJ456, and Ali-A all seemed pretty enthusiastic about the whole event, with Nick hilariously shouting “TAKE IT OUT!” right before the nuke hit the map.

VERDANSK HAS BEEN NUKED 🤯 Check out @NICKMERCS' live reaction to the Warzone Nuke Event! #MFAM pic.twitter.com/7dlkrmin8K — #MFAM (@MFAMCentral) April 21, 2021

Dr. Disrespect also reacted to the event, simply saying “Boom, there it is!” after the nuke took out Verdansk. “Brand-new map champs, I’ve been telling you for a long time.”

One of the newer content creators in the Warzone scene, JGOD, called the event itself “insane”, obviously referring to the amount of Zombies that were roaming the map towards the end of it.

Part 1 Warzone Nuke Event was Insane pic.twitter.com/ktPziLjdrp — James – JGOD (@JGODYT) April 21, 2021

Others seemed to have a more simple reaction to the whole event, with CoD content creator TmarTn simply saying “Goodbye Verdansk” in a tweet, alongside a clip of the event itself.

The servers aren't the only thing getting nuked in Warzone today! Goodbye Verdansk! 💥 pic.twitter.com/SxUtp0YKWr — TmarTn (@TmarTn) April 21, 2021

At the end of the day, the Destruction of Verdansk was only the first part of the introduction to a new map. Players are already jumping into a night version of Rebirth Island, the small map added to Warzone back towards the end of 2020, in order to continue the story.

All of this preludes the actual implementation of the brand-new one, which will more than likely happen once Season 3 starts on April 22, 2021.