Warzone star JoeWo unveils fastest TTK Type 100 loadout for Season 3

Warzone pro JoeWo has unveiled what he believes is the fastest TTK and movement SMG build in the game, and no, it’s not the Welgun. It’s actually the much-maligned Type-100.

Ever since Warzone first launched, SMGs have had a solid standing in the battle royale thanks to their fire rate and ability to clean up kills at close-range.

With the Warzone Pacific Season 3 update, a few of the fast-firing weapons have leaped to the top of the popularity charts, and cemented themselves well within the meta. Though, there is always room for others, given the wide variety of SMGs on offer.

This is where the Type 100 comes into play. The Vanguard weapon has had moments in the spotlight since its arrival in Warzone, though, the ‘Movement King’ JoeWo may have gotten it a solid place in the current meta with his new build.

The Warzone star highlighted the SMG in his May 16 video, claiming that it’s the best choice when it comes to matching a fast TTK (Time-to-kill) with the ideal movement speed.

“Everyone one else’s (loadout) that I tried was very, very slow and very, very sluggish – even though it hit,” he said. “I built mine a little bit different for that same type of strafe and movement speed, it’s crazy.”

JoeWo’s build does move ever so slightly away from what you usually see with the Type 100. There’s no room for the Shiraishi barrel, Hand Stop underbarrel, or the Polymer Grip. Instead, he opts for the Sakura 196mm light barrel, SG98 Compact underbarrel, and Grooved Grip.

JoeWo’s Type 100 Warzone loadout

Muzzle : Recoil Booster

: Recoil Booster Barrel : Sakura 196mm light

: Sakura 196mm light Optic : Slate Reflector

: Slate Reflector Underbarrel : SG98 Compact

: SG98 Compact Stock : Warubachi Grip Folding

: Warubachi Grip Folding Magazine : .30 Russian Short 36-round

: .30 Russian Short 36-round Ammunition : Lengthened

: Lengthened Rear Grip : Polymer Grip

: Polymer Grip Perk 1 : Acrobatic

: Acrobatic Perk 2: Quick

As noted, the Type 100 isn’t exactly one of the most-used guns in the battle royale – it only has a 2.01 pick rate according to WZRanked stats.

However, if players like JoeWo are dominating lobbies with and finding success, it won’t be long before others adopt the build themselves.