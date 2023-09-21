Warzone Season 6 brings back fan-favorite Zombie game mode

Activision unveiled the Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6 roadmap, highlighted by the return of Zombie Royale.

Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone Season 6: The Haunting embraces a Halloween theme. Fittingly, the update adds new operators such as Diablo 4’s antagonist Lilith, Ash Williams from the Evil Dead, Hellsing’s Alucard, and more.

If that wasn’t enough, players can also fight Diablo 4 mini-boss “The Butcher” in a new LTM or play matches on a nighttime version of Al Mazrah. Multiplayer also gets in on the action by transforming maps and modes to better fit a spooky theme.

Article continues after ad

However, what many will consider the cherry on top, Season 6 marks the long-awaited return of Zombies Royale in Warzone.

Article continues after ad

Warzone Zombie Royale explained

Many fans still consider “The Haunting of Verdansk” Halloween event in 2020 as one of Warzone’s crowning achievements. Instead of a traditional battle royale format, players turned into zombies when they were killed, creating a mini-outbreak during matches.

Rebirth of the Dead brought the idea back in 2022, this time adding more powers and abilities for the zombie players. And now, this year’s Haunting event takes inspiration from previous iterations, combining the best elements of both.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

On September 21, Activision announced: “The infamous limited-time mode from previous iterations of The Haunting is back, with all-new innovations, as well as elements returning from past Zombies Royale experiences.”

Article continues after ad

Activision Warzone brings back fan favorite game mode Zombie Royale for another spin.

Zombie Royale will be available as a game mode on Al Mazrah and Vondel. Just like in the past, instead of going to the Gulag, players come back as zombies.

Players will have special abilities as zombies and are tasked with collecting syringes to revive as a human. As the match progresses, spectating operators come back to life as well adding more chaos to the fray.

Article continues after ad

If a player is eliminated they can still help their team as a zombie. And the match ends when either the living or undead takes out everyone else.

Zombie Royale goes live on October 17, as part of Season 6 Reloaded.