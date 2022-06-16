CoD Vanguard Season 4 roadmap: New maps, Shi No Numa & Gun Game Return

Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting a huge overhaul in the Season 4 update, including a Mayhem Map, Trophy Systems, and more.
On June 16, Activision revealed the upcoming changes for for Warzone’s Season 4, with a deep dive into the brand new map, Fortune’s Keep.
While Warzone may have dominated the headlines, Vanguard players can also expect significant changes to content in Multiplayer game modes. With two new multiplayer maps, a new ranked season, new operators, and the return of a beloved game mode, adding up to a breath of fresh air in Vanguard Season 4.
With Season 4 starting on June 22, let’s run through everything that’s coming up in the Vanguard Season 4 roadmap.
Advertisement
Everything coming in CoD Vanguard Season 4: Full roadmap
VANGUARD OVERVIEW
- Shi No Numa Brings Back Classic Round-Based Zombies. Battle through the swamps of Shi No Numa in round-based play, featuring a new multi-step main quest, Wonder Weapon, and more.
- Embark on the High Seas in USS Texas 1945. Battle on the decks and in the interior spaces of USS Texas 1945, launching at the start of the new season.
- Blueprint Gun Game Debut. The fan-favorite mode is back. Be the first to progress through every weapon to win the match.
Thirteen years after its original release in World at War, the legendary round-based Zombies experience Shi No Numa is returning as part of this free update to Vanguard.
Team up and conquer the “Swamp of Death” in classic round-based Zombies play, featuring a new main quest and side quests, a new Wonder Weapon quest, fresh intel, and more.
New Main Quest, Wonder Weapon: Wade through the swamps as you journey on a multi-step quest culminating in a devastating battle. Complete the quest in full to show off your prowess with a new Calling Card. Watch for hidden secrets throughout in the form of multiple side quests waiting to be uncovered in the swamps.
Fast Travel, Classic Traps: Tactically reposition yourself from the undead fast using Shi No Numa’s zipline system and when the horde is nipping too close to your heels, run them through the flogger or your electro-shock defenses.
Experience the map in a new way through Vanguard’s unique features like exchanging your Sacrificial Hearts for upgrades at the Altar of Covenants and the Tome of Rituals.
Keep an eye on this blog for a Shi No Numa map guide coming next week.
Maps: USS Texas 1945 at Launch, Desolation in Season
Mercenaries of Fortune brings two new Multiplayer maps that will challenge even the most tactical Operators. A familiar battleship launches alongside the start of the season, with a second map arriving midway through.
USS Texas 1945 (Launch)
USS Texas 1945 challenges Operators to fight it out on an offshore battleship designed for tense long-range engagements on starboard and port and plenty of close-quarters action amidst its many confined interior locations. Set up on a power point and do your worst.
A reimagining of the U.S.S. Texas map from Call of Duty®: WWII, this is a a medium-sized map that’s moved from the white Cliffs of Dover to the waters around Caldera.
Desolation (In-Season)
The fan-favorite Blueprint Gun Game Multiplayer mode makes its Vanguard debut.
Be the first Operator to progress through all 18 weapons to win the match. Eliminate an enemy to cycle to the next weapon. Melee an enemy to set them back one weapon and get the final Throwing Knife elimination to secure victory.
No Perks, Killstreaks, or custom Loadouts allowed. Blueprint Gun Game is all about showing your mastery with a diverse weapon set, making it the perfect means of training up your weapon skills across the board.
Sharpen your competitive skills by competing in 4v4 matches using the same settings, maps, and modes as the 2022 Call of Duty League.
Get unique Ranked Play rewards for securing wins and top placement against other players in the new season. Rewards include a sleek blue weapon camo for finishing a Ladder event in first place, a blue camo weapon camo for winning 100 matches, weapon blueprints and more. Consider these your incentives to get on the ladder and restart your climb to the top, as all players’ Skill Ratings and Skill Divisions will refresh for Mercenaries of Fortune.
With a new Call of Duty League Midseason Pack on the way and the season fast approaching its Stage IV Major, you’ll be ready and hyped to face even the sweatiest foes.
VANGUARD AND WARZONE OVERVIEW
- Get Equipped with Two New Powerful Armaments. Keep enemy Operators at bay with the highly mobile Marco 5 and the suppressive UGM-8. Later in the season, get your hands on the Vargo S.
- New Season, New Operators. The inimitable Captain Butcher is ready for deployment as a playable Operator, alongside Special Operations Task Force trainer Callum Hendry.
Four New Weapons, Two in Battle Pass
Add some spice to your Loadouts with these new armaments obtainable throughout the season.
Marco 5 (Launch)
“A high mobility submachine gun, accurate from the hip with excellent close-range stopping power.”
For the highly mobile, aggressive player, there are few better options than rushing into battle with the Marco 5 SMG. It’s great for pushing into objectives, as its high mobility allows you to run circles around the enemy while they struggle to get a bead on your position.
Considering its relatively noticeable recoil and damage falloff at longer distances, the Marco 5 is best when fired from the hip at closer ranges. As the first SMG in Vanguard to feature the Akimbo Proficiency, you’ll soon wonder why you ever needed to aim down sights in the first place.
UGM-8 (Launch)
“High fire rate, mobile LMG that excels at creating suppressing fire and pushing enemy positions.”
Who says an LMG has to slow you down? Combining high mobility with a high fire rate, the UGM-8 is ideal for players looking to keep pace with their teammates while offering suppressive fire.
This thing chews through ammo, so be prepared to feed it. Boost your ammo capacity with one of several different Magazine options or grab Fully Loaded or the Scavenger Perk to prevent going empty in the middle of a fight.
Push Dagger (Launch Window)
“A blade with a T-shaped grip that allows for increased push power. Easily concealable and deadly in CQC.”
Built for speed and stealth, this new melee tool will be a great addition to loadouts where close-quarters fights and silent takedowns are critical to a mission’s success.
Operators can unlock it either through a bundle to be made available during Season Four, or by completing one of two challenges:
In Multiplayer, get 5 Melee Kills with a Primary Weapon in a Single Match 15 times. (Hint: use the Bayonet attachment on a primary weapon for better lunge, or the Fast Melee Perk for quicker maneuvers)
In Zombies, get 100 kills with a Melee weapon while shrouded by your Aether Shroud. (Hint: the new Shi No Numa experience, with interiors that could trap you with the undead often, can be a great way to get kills).
Vargo-S (In-Season)
An essential armament for versatile play. This workhorse Assault Rifle offers a high-fire rate, steady aim through sustained fire, and a quick reload, and that’s before adding any of its Gunsmith attachments.
Unlock both the Marco 5 and the UGM-8 for free through the Seasonal Battle Pass System; more information to come. Unlock the Push Dagger and the Vargo-S in one of two ways: through an-game weapon-based challenge or via a Store Bundle to be released later this season, featuring a Weapon Blueprint from this weapon’s family .
New Operators — Captain Butcher Joins the Fight
New riches bring new opportunities. The legendary Captain Butcher and two other Operators join the fight this season. Welcome to Special Operations Task Force Immortal!
Carver Butcher (Launch)
Quartermaster. Captain. First to the fight.
Butcher served in the British Army during Operation Devon, battling against the 16th Panzer Division. He was dismissed after sustaining injuries to his face from exploding shrapnel but returned to the front lines soon after. There he witnessed resistance fighters in action.
Inspired, went on to become the founder and recruiter for the Special Operations Task Force. The rest, as they say, is history.
Callum Hendry (In-Season)
All his life, Callum was a showoff, getting into trouble with neighbors, the law – everyone. His unwavering spirit helped him quickly ascend the ranks of the British Army to eventually become a recruit trainer. In World War II, Callum, harboring deep hatred for Nazis and their ideals, fought hard for a future without them. Currently he is the trainer for all S.O.T.F. agents.
Ikenna Olowe (In-Season)
Ikenna Olowe understood strategy from a young age. As a child in Nigeria, he excelled at chess, quickly surpassing his teachers. He grew strong studying Gidigbo, a martial battle of wits. Balances in body and mind, Ikenna joining the war effort as a battlefield engineer. His work established critical supplies lines across the globe. Ikenna became a grand planner. Knowing when to build and when to demolish.
Vanguard Season 4 promises glory and riches beyond compare, and its ready to go live on June 22. With major updates coming to Warzone, Multiplayer, and Zombies, there’s a deluge of content to ready yourself for in the weeks ahead.