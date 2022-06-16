CoD Vanguard Season 4 roadmap: New maps, Shi No Numa & Gun Game Return

Call of Duty: Vanguard is getting a huge overhaul in the Season 4 update, including a Mayhem Map, Trophy Systems, and more.

On June 16, Activision revealed the upcoming changes for for Warzone’s Season 4, with a deep dive into the brand new map, Fortune’s Keep.

While Warzone may have dominated the headlines, Vanguard players can also expect significant changes to content in Multiplayer game modes. With two new multiplayer maps, a new ranked season, new operators, and the return of a beloved game mode, adding up to a breath of fresh air in Vanguard Season 4.

With Season 4 starting on June 22, let’s run through everything that’s coming up in the Vanguard Season 4 roadmap.

Advertisement

Everything coming in CoD Vanguard Season 4: Full roadmap