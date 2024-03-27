Warzone Rebirth Island’s new Infil Strikes event explained

Warzone’s Rebirth Island’s comeback is fast approaching in April, and a new in-game event coming with it. So here is all we know of the new Infil Strikes.

When the trailer for Rebirth Island’s return dropped, several players noticed some changes to the map, namely the Prison location completely destroyed.

As it would turn out, the destruction of certain areas of Rebirth Island is part of a new in-game event that would happen on Rebirth, called Infil Strikes.

So here is everything we know so far about Infil Strikes in coming in Warzone.

Infil Strikes in Warzone Rebirth Island explained

Infil Strikes are a new “set of dynamic events that will alter one of three possible POIs at random at the very start of the match,” according to the devs at Raven Software.

The Infil Strikes are set to debut in Season 3 and are being introduced to give players a “unique spin to rotation and traversal opportunities.”

Despite the massive change, the devs assured players that Rebirth Island will fundamentally play the same as it had in 2020.

“While a number of gameplay updates and visual polish have been made, this version of Rebirth Island stays true to the original experience our players know and love,” wrote the devs.

Essentially, the environmental destruction is only limited to three specific POIs on Rebirth Island. However, the devs did not reveal if it would happen in every single game.

More information about the Infil Strikes is set to come out with the announcement blog and patch notes coming next week, so we will update you here when we know more.