Warzone players slam “invisible pay-to-win” skins ruining Season 4 matches

Joe Craven . 2 hours ago

Warzone players have slammed Raven over the inclusion of “invisible pay-to-win” skins ruining Season 4 matches, as controversy rises over the ‘Roze 3.0’ Night Terror Florence skin.

Warzone players are no stranger to frustratingly inconspicuous operator skins, with the Roze skin long-occupying a controversial spot in the CoD battle royale’s meta.

There was widespread rejoice when it received a major nerf to become more visible in Season 3 Reloaded, followed by collective sighs when the Night Terror Florence skin dropped just a month or so after.

Activision The Night Terror skin is a part of the Violet Stealth bundle that is available in Warzone.

Part of the Violet Stealth bundle in Warzone, fans have been lamenting its inclusion, with many even referring to it as “Roze 3.0.”

Its dark colors and sleek design make it very difficult to see, especially in shaded areas of Caldera, Rebirth Island, and Fortune’s Keep.

Capturing the mood aptly was player ‘Silver-Anybody5086‘, who said: “Screw these invisible Pay2Win skins…”

Attached was a clip showing an enemy, predictably using the Night Terror skin, become next to invisible when prone in a shaded area atop one of Caldera’s many towers. The pursuing player, despite being the aggressor, was quickly outgunned after being unable to identify the pesky and nearly-invisible enemy.

Other Redditors quickly flocked to the post to sound their support and it sits at nearly 2,000 upvotes at the time of writing.

One player agreed: “[I] love how they keep nerfing the Rose skin like it’s still a problem and letting other skinny dark invisible man camos go by, [it’s] as unfair as ever.”

Many also took issue with the price tag, with the Violet Stealth bundle setting players back approximately $24 (£19) to unlock. Given its in-game benefits and how hard players find it to detect, it’s not a surprise to see it being branded “pay-to-win.”

Here’s hoping it receives a similar nerf to the Roze skin and becomes more balanced moving forwards.