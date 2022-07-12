Warzone players roast “impossible” melee weapon unlock challenges

Alec Mullins . 2 hours ago

Every new melee weapon in Warzone comes with some kind of unlock challenge and players have had enough of the “impossible” requirements needed to get their hands on the up-close-and-personal tools of the trade.

From the developer-appropriate Sledgehammer to the serrated-edged Sawtooth, all of Warzone’s melee take a bit of effort to unlock.

Whether it’s collecting a certain amount of multikills over a few games or meeting some other tough-to-meet requirement, the constant grind has worn down certain members of the community and they’re making sure that their feelings are heard.

Warzone players outraged over melee weapon challenges

This round of complaints was kicked off when one player asked if there was a way to pick up Kali Sticks without having to complete all of the ‘impossible s**t’ needed to unlock them normally, which entails picking up 3 knife kills while sliding in 15 different matches.

While some players suggested loading up Modern Warfare and completing it in a small map playlist like Shoot the Ship, there were more than a few commenters that agreed with the sentiment that things need to change.

One player ventured beyond the melee weapons and simply asked: “What’s with these stupid f****ng rules for acquiring guns lately?”

Another commenter pointed out this kind of challenge requires a significant time sink that could ruin your taste for the game.

“In my experience, completing these dumb little events to get weapons has made Warzone a bore to play. Let us have fun without losing hours please…” they said.

Someone else also pointed out that it’s possible to skip the headache entirely if you’re willing to spend a little cash: “The dragon turtle bundle with the Ram Jam Kali Sticks has been in and out of the store for people. 800 CP.”

It might not be the most attractive option for everyone but it certainly saves a lot of time and frustration at the end of the day.