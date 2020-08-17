Warzone players randomly losing weapons and cash due to major map bug

A frustrating new Call of Duty: Warzone bug has emerged, which appears to see items dropped through the floor and out of the map.

Away from hacking, some of the biggest issues facing Warzone are its number of glitches and inconsistencies. We have seen determined action from Infinity Ward to reduce the prominence of some glitches, including pushing through the August 15 patch at record speed to fix the infamous 'demon gun' glitch.

However, as one glitch is fixed another seems to rise to the surface, this time focusing on certain stairs on the map.

Shared to Reddit by user 'ohrules' on August 16, it takes the form of a PSA. "Avoid dropping items on the stairs that lead to the subway stations," they said. "They go right through the floor. We lost 5k cash to these stairs."

It also appears to be affecting multiple areas of the map, not just the set of stairs in Downtown that is documented in the clip. Some Reddit users even responded to say that they avoid dropping anything on stairs, having experienced similar issues all round the map.

As of the publication of this article, Infinity Ward have not responded to the issues, but we will be the first to update you in regards changes and patches they make in the near future.