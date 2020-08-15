Modern Warfare & Warzone update fixes demon gun glitch: Patch notes

Call of Duty Warzone’s demon gun glitch has finally been addressed in a mini Modern Warfare update that also brings a few other tweaks to the game.

Though Warzone has been a massive success for Call of Duty, there have been a few issues plaguing the battle royale. Some of these involve outright cheating, parts of the map being invisible and crashing the game, as well as players being able to abuse glitched spots to rack up eliminations and wins.

In recent weeks, the biggest non-cheating issue has revolved around a graphical issue that turns weapons into a strange glitched shape on-screen.

This has been referred to as the demon gun glitch, but it should now be a thing of the past following a new update.

That’s right, Infinity Ward have rolled out a small update, addressing the extremely unusual and annoying glitch as well as a few other problems too.

On top of the demon gun glitch, the devs have also addressed an issue where hitting ‘play again’ after a game wouldn’t work, as well as another bug that caused the common, floor loot version of the AUG to be invisible.

There are also changes to the normal multiplayer mode with tweaks to map rotation. Search and Destroy on Rust is no longer a thing, while both Arklov Peak and Shipment have been removed from Headquarters.

A title update for #ModernWarfare and #Warzone is now available for all platforms. This update addresses the weapon model corruption bug and fixes a few other issues. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) August 15, 2020

With only a few tweaks, you don’t have to worry about a major download – unless you play on Xbox, that is. However, Xbox owners won’t say a huge change in the game’s size on their hard drive.

The new update clocks in at 1.2GB on PS4, 0.88GB if you are purely a free-to-play Warzone user on PC, 1.83GB if you own Modern Warfare on PC, and 66.3GB on Xbox. The Xbox size, according to the devs, is due to an unforeseen bug.

The full set of patch notes from the August 14th update are below.

August 14 Warzone patch notes

Warzone general fixes:

Fix for weapon models (sights and weapons picked up) corrupting on screen

Fix for an error that could occur when selecting “Play Again” option in Warzone

Fixed a bug where players could use the rope ascender through a closed door in Downtown

Fixed an issue where the world model of the Common AUG was appearing invisible in Warzone

Multiplayer map rotation changes