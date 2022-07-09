Warzone players question RICOCHET in Season 4 as more cheaters surface

Shay Robson . 48 minutes ago

Warzone players are questioning the effectiveness of Activision’s new anti-cheat RICOCHET after a new influx of cheaters has emerged in Season 4.

At one point in time, it was almost impossible to find a Warzone lobby without at least one cheater ruining the game. After months and months of frustration, many players, and even the biggest Warzone content creators began jumping ship to other battle royales such as Apex Legends.

However, many were hopeful the issue would be resolved with the anticipated release of the RICOCHET – an all-new anti-cheat developed to combat the waves and waves of cheaters.

Sadly, cheating issues are still persisting today, leaving many players to question the effectiveness of Activision’s anti-cheat.

Sledgehammer Games RICOCHET anti-cheat is live in Warzone, but it’s not been a silver bullet for hacking.

On July 8, multiple Reddit threads were posted by concerned players regarding cheaters becoming more and more prominent in-game. According to Warzone player ArchMageMagnus, they encountered a cheater in the majority of games they played during one session.

“Only played 4 games today, 3 of them I died to cheaters,” said the player. “Lock on headshot from distance with Swiss and no optic. Next cheaters beaming me through a house with a Grau with no intel I was there. 3rd game I left at the pre-lobby as a player was beaming people from the sky. What the f**k is this piece of sh*t game?”

In another thread, fan GrieverXVII claims to have seen a streamer lose to a cheater two games in a row. “This is getting a bit ridiculous, both times while spectating the cheaters could clearly track people through walls, were soft locking onto their heads when ADS… very obvious. Both cheaters ended up winning their games.. and both players were between levels 60-90.”

It’s unclear why there’s been such a resurgence in cheaters in recent times. However, with so many complaints, it’s likely that the problem is already well on the developer’s radar.

Hopefully, we’ll see some improvements to RICOCHET in the near future, as the devs have assured fans that the anti-cheat will get better as time goes on.