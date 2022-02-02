Warzone players accidentally uncover genius Trophy System trick to push campers

Call of Duty: Warzone players may have accidentally found a new, unique use for Trophy Systems to kill campers. In a viral Reddit clip, a “200IQ” team managed to convert the field upgrade into bait for a rooftop push.

Trophy Systems serve a very, very obvious purpose in Call of Duty: they obliterate incoming explosives, giving players a degree of safety. While this makes them optimal for holding rooms, it doesn’t mean much in terms of versatility.

Whether by accident or on purpose, one team has now actually shown that the equipment can be used for making an aggressive push. It doesn’t really make sense, given the item’s traditional function, but somehow it works.

A Redditor by the name of ‘DefunctHunk_COD’ was holding the Prison rooftop on Rebirth Island when they heard players coming up the stairs. Camping the stairwell, they were instantly baited and killed… thanks to the enemy’s Trophy play.

“200IQ” Warzone trick uses Trophy System to push campers

While DefunctHunk has admitted they probably would have lost the 1v2 fight anyway, the play was certainly interesting. In the title, Hunk explained that “the enemy baited me with a Trophy System.” In the comments, they explained that, even if it was unintentional, “it completely threw me off-guard.”

As you see in the clip, Hunk is centered on the corner of the stairwell ready to kill the climbing enemies. The pushing team then throws a Trophy ahead, which – jumping into view like a slide-canceling Roze – instantly draws Hunk’s attention and gunfire.

With Hunk’s centering ruined, the enemies then push up and secure an easy kill.

You can discredit the camper for shooting at the metal object, but it’s actually a very interesting play. As someone in the comments mentioned, this could have been unintentional, although a legitimate strategy reminiscent of Counter-Strike.

‘Mongolmark23’ explained that the play “reminded me of CS:GO where people would throw their guns over corners to trick enemies into looking away.” Others agreed, crediting CS:GO for the “OG corner peek distraction.”

So, next time you want to push a corner where campers are waiting, remember to use all of the tools at your disposal. Throwing a Trophy System to distract the enemy just might be enough to give you to turn a gunfight in your favor.