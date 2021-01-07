Logo
Best Warzone weapons to replace the DMR after nerf

Published: 7/Jan/2021 16:48

by Jacob Hale
Warzone cold war guns replace DMR
Activision

The DMR 14 has received a nerf in Warzone with the January 6 patch and, given how strong it still is, we might see yet another nerf. So which weapons should you be leveling up so you don’t miss a beat?

The DMR has become arguably one of the most overpowered weapons in Call of Duty history, which definitely sets it alongside some elite competition.

In most Warzone lobbies now, you’ll be hard pushed to find a squad not using the DMR, which is also often paired with the Mac-10 SMG to capitalize on engagements at any range.

But they’ve already nerfed the tactical rifle once, and will likely do it again, so here’s the weapons we think you could look to to replace the DMR when the time comes.

Type 63

Type 63 Black Ops Cold War DMR
Activision
Think of the Type 63 as the DMR’s slightly less aggressive younger brother.

The obvious choice, the Type 63 is another single-fire, tactical rifle from Black Ops Cold War, which isn’t quite as strong as the DMR but still packs a punch.

Make a Type 63 loadout that maximizes velocity, recoil control, rate of fire, and you’ve essentially got yourself the DMR 2.0. This deadly AR received a nerf alongside the DMR, but it wasn’t hit as hard. Despite the nerfs, it’s still a very powerful weapon and one you’ll want to utilize.

Krig 6

At first, the Black Ops Cold War assault rifles didn’t quite look up to par with their Modern Warfare counterparts, but with some slight adjustments, they are more viable than ever before. This is especially true with the changes made to the Agency Suppressor, which brought it more in line with the Monolithic Suppressor on MW weapons.

It won’t be quite as powerful as the DMR or the Type 63, but will offer a full-auto alternative that is arguably much more satisfying to play with in Verdansk.

SP-R 208

Warzone sp-r 208
Activision
The SPR is great for players looking to mix sniping ability with more mobility.

If you’re looking for a marksman rifle that can replicate the strength and range of the DMR, the SPR is a great sniper for it.

It has a higher rate of fire than other sniper rifles, as is expected from a marksman rifle, and shouldn’t leave too many hitmarkers providing you maintain a decent level of accuracy. You won’t be able to spam it like the DMR or Krig, but as long as you hit your shots, it can take down enemies at most ranges with relative ease.

Kilo 141

Of course, one likely scenario, once the DMR is nerfed again, is that the Kilo 141 becomes the main assault rifle to run again.

While the Kilo/R9 meta started to become stale prior to Season 1, it was arguably not as frustrating as the current DMR meta, so expect to see the MW assault rifle crop up far more in the coming weeks.

Grau

Grau modern warfare warzone
Activision
The Grau was a popular weapon in Modern Warfare, and can still do some decent damage now.

Remember the Grau assault rifle? It was the go-to in the early days of Warzone and, while it has lost popularity over time, remains a perfectly viable weapon when the DMR isn’t in play.

With the right loadout, the Grau hardly has any recoil, and a nice iron sight means you don’t even need to tack on an optic, giving you the option to add more attachments elsewhere. It might not be perfect, but it definitely opens you to more options as far as attachments and playstyles go.

So, those are the weapons we think will replace the DMR after its inevitable nerf, which is likely to be far more impactful than the minor one it received on January 6.

There are other guns that could work, such as the M4A1 assault rifle and Kar98k marksman rifle, but in our eyes, they’re not quite of the same caliber as those above.

7 best Call of Duty Warzone players to watch: January 2021

Published: 7/Jan/2021 16:30 Updated: 7/Jan/2021 16:38

by Theo Salaun
dexerto best warzone players
Dexerto

As Warzone’s meta changes, so do (some of) its stars. When Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War integrated, the now-nerfed DMR 14, MAC-10 and dual Diamattis took center stage. Wielding them, seven players stand out as the most talented on Verdansk.

Debuting in March 2020, Warzone has catapulted into the upper echelons of Twitch viewership and major prize pools have followed along. Slide-canceling through Superstore, players have gotten signed to esports organizations, dominated streaming platforms and earned hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Now, they’ll also be ranked against their peers. Coupling the adaptation to Black Ops Cold War’s guns and a history of performance, we’re ranking the seven best players to keep an eye on in January (and beyond).

While subject to personal bias and tournament offerings, these rankings take into account subjective judgment and statistical performance (e.g. tournament achievements, world records). From movement to game sense and raw accuracy to the clutch factor, Verdansk’s finest need to have it all.

Of course, popularity and in-game skill are two different things, at least for the purposes of this list. So, while the likes of NICKMERCS, Vikkstar, and Symfuhny do pull lots of viewers on a daily basis, these rankings are based on current form and they’ve lost a bit of their edge recently.

7. Evan ‘SuperEvan’ Moore

The No. 7 spot is a difficult one. Tommey and Symfuhny could each make a case for it, given their dominance prior to the new meta. As could UnRational, given his world records — or even GDBooya, for practically pioneering the DMR meta. But SuperEvan edges them out because of his consistency across metas and his recent tournament prowess.

At No. 3 on the earnings list, Evan followed up a second-place finish at September’s $100K ROKKR Royale tournament with first place in November’s HusKerrs Howl Grand Finals and a top-4 finish in December’s $100K Toronto Ultra tourney. In the latest, he adapted well enough to the world of DMR, MAC and Diamatti to post an impressive 7.5 kill-death ratio (K/D), per InTheZone.

6. Liam ‘Jukeyz’ James

The sole competitor ranked here who does not sit in the top-10 earners, Jukeyz is much better than his payouts indicate. Considering how few tournaments the Liverpool-based streamer gets invited to, his total earnings are relatively inconsequential. 

Instead, Jukeyz is better judged by his skill. While it may be hard for Americans to understand his Scouse accent, it’s not hard to recognize his game. By fans and peers alike, the streamer is regularly considered a candidate to be the best Warzone player in the world on any day (no matter the time zone).

5. Rhys ‘Rated’ Price

Two months ago, Rated wouldn’t be in the top seven. Despite numerous high tournament placements, including Vikkstar’s Warzone Showdown and at HusKerrs Howl, he simply hadn’t carved out clear superiority. But now, he’s earned a contract with 100 Thieves and his December performances are too impressive to ignore.

Flying to No. 6 on the earnings list, Rated posted a 17.3 K/D (per ITZ) at NYSL’s WarzoneMania tournament and an 8.1 K/D at the Toronto tourney, placing top-four in each. His comms are clean, his shot is straight, and his place in the top seven is deserved.

4. DiazBiffle

If you know, you know. He’s not the biggest name, but DiazBiffle is renowned in the Warzone community — by fans and peers alike. A deadly competitor and a testament to upsurging grinders, Biffle drew viewers’ respect by helping NICKMERCS and Swagg win August’s Toronto Ultra tourney.

Then, he went on to win HusKerrs Howl, set a Trios vs. Quads world record, and place top-4 in Toronto’s December event. Now he sits at No. 7 on the earnings list and No. 4 in our rankings.

Although Biffle posted a lower K/D than his teammates, SuperEvan and Rated, in the December tourney, he did average more damage than them — a clear sign of lethality. His recoil control and movement are filthy, but he describes his game better than we can, unabashedly dubbing it “a work of art.”

3. Zack ‘Zlaner’ Lane

Like Rated, Zlaner wasn’t a high-profile competitor until recently. Things were quiet for the Canadian streamer after winning September’s ROKKR Royale, but his bank account has enjoyed some loud deposits over the past couple months.

After winning Days 1, 2, and 4 of HusKerrs Howl, Zlaner has won two of the three major Warzone tournaments in the new meta. First, he and Aydan took home the Jack Link’s Invitational and then, they claimed the top prize in Toronto’s event as well. In the former, Zlaner posted a shocking 13.1 K/D (per ITZ) and, in the second, he dropped a 9.2 (good for third overall across the event, per ITZ).

2. Jordan ‘HusKerrs’ Thomas

The world’s first competitor to earn $100K in Wazone, HusKerrs is a certified robot that surgically decimates Verdansk lobbies. No one can match his earnings and few can maintain his composure when in the heat of gunfire. 

Already the winningest competitor in the game, HusKerrs quickly adapted to DMRZone, won the Toronto event, and then claimed the Solos vs. Duos world record (54) on December 30. Already the winningest, HusKerrs managed to get even better and not earning a No. 1 ranking is by no means a slight against his ability.

1. Aydan ‘Aydan’ Conrad

Cracked, twisted, possessed by the spirits of G FUEL and anime, whatever you want to call it — Aydan is the filthiest player in Warzone. The former Fortnite pro already held a bevy of tournament wins but has shifted into another gear over the past couple of months. While Aydan’s mechanics and comms are undeniable, the game sense is what truly sets him apart. 

In the Jack Link’s Invitational, the first since BOCW integration, Aydan dominated with the old Kilo and R9 class, posting a 10.5 K/D (per ITZ) and claiming first place. Then, while others shifted to the DMR, the beatboxing, dented maestro disappointingly stuck it out with the Kilo placed outside of the top 6 at WarzoneMania. 

But the guy who originated the Origin-12 proved to be meta-proof by joining the DMR and MAC-10 world and winning Toronto’s December event with a strong 9.0 K/D. On the back of these tourney performances and his two world records (Trios vs Quads and a shocking 60-bomb in Solos vs Quads), Aydan edges ahead of Huskerrs and cements himself as Verdansk’s very best.