Every Warzone keycode and keypad location

The six easter egg bunkers are still live in Call of Duty Warzone and you can get some pretty interesting loot from each one of them. So, here’s how you can find them and the keycodes needed to get inside.

In the past few weeks, many Warzone players got caught up in the quest to uncover the daily secrets surrounding the potential reveal of CoD 2020. After multiple daily easter eggs, it was finally revealed that there would be an in-game event – similar to the ones Fortnite popularized – to showcase Black Ops Cold War.

Advertisement

These easter eggs were scattered across locations in Verdansk where you needed a keypad code to get inside. Though, once you opened the bunker or small room, there weren’t just CoD 2020 secrets to find on the other side.

Even though the easter egg hunt is over, you can still access the bunkers in each Warzone game. You just need to know where to go and how to get inside.

Advertisement

Every Warzone easter egg bunker keypad code

There are six spots in total where you can enter with a keypad – three underground bunkers similar to the ones where you need an access card, as well as three smaller buildings.

To get inside all six buildings, you simply have to interact with the keypad in front of their respective doors and type in an eight-digit code.

Each building has its own set code, so you don’t need to worry about trying to guess them all. In fact, Reddit user HUX3L made a handy map showing each location and their respective codes.

Advertisement

Once you get inside the bunkers, provided there aren’t any enemies trying to do the same thing, you will get a whole host of loot that could swing the game in your favor.

Read More: How to unlock FiNN LMG in Modern Warfare Season 5

This includes armor, killstreaks, and even the access cards needed to open the other bunkers around the map. So, it’s worth keeping the keycodes and locations in your back pocket – especially if you’re in need of loot in the late game.