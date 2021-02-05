Logo
Broken Black Ops Cold War attachment lets you see through walls

Published: 5/Feb/2021 17:38

by Jacob Hale
black ops cold war weapon silencer
Activision

Black Ops Cold War

One of the weapon attachments in Black Ops Cold War has been discovered to have secret powers, letting players see through walls and doors.

With the vast array of attachments in Call of Duty titles these days, it’s surprising that we don’t see more issues crop up with them, but it does give players a lot more versatility when building their favored loadouts.

While many meta weapon builds look pretty similar, sometimes there’s a bit of variation — and with a bit of testing, one player has realized how broken a Body attachment is in the game.

This particular bug seems to be affecting one certain attachment that you might not even be using — but you could change your mind after seeing this.

black ops cold war express map
Activision
The bug was discovered on Express, but could possibly extend to other maps too…

As shown by AvHsA on Reddit, you can literally use one of the Body attachments in BOCW to see through walls.

While this issue was discovered on new remastered map Express, where the bug seems to thrive, it’s possible it extends onto other maps too.

The attachment in question is the Tiger Team Spotlight, and as you can see from the clip below, it can easily pick up enemy name tags through walls. This will help you wipe them out while safe and secure, leaving enemies utterly perplexed and defenseless.

(Major Bug) Tiger Team Spotlight lets you see through the doors and walls of the train on express from r/blackopscoldwar

So far, we’re not seeing much evidence of this across the other Cold War maps, but it’s well worth testing out.

If this is discovered to be possible on other maps, too, especially in areas with thin walls or doors that can be wallbanged, this could become a serious issue.

So, next time you think someone is using wallhacks on you, think again: they might just be using the Tiger Team Spotlight!

Call of Duty

Best AK-47 Warzone loadout: AK-47 attachments, perks, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 16:36

by James Busby
AK-47
Activision

Warzone Warzone Season 1

The AK-47 is one of the most instantly recognizable guns in the Call of Duty series and while it may not be as good as the meta ARs, it does pack a lethal punch when kitted out with the right attachments. 

While the FFAR and AMAX continue to dominate the meta in Warzone Season 1, the AK-47 has continued to fly under the radar. Despite having fairly high recoil and significant damage dropoff, this AR is cable of dishing out a lot of damage. 

While this Russian made rifle may not be top dog, it can still shine in Warzone if you’re willing to give it a chance. In order to help you get the most out of the AK-47, we’ve put together a loadout that you can use to help control this unwieldy beast.

Best AK-47 loadout for Warzone

AK-47
Activision
This loadout hits hard if you can manage the recoil.
  • Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor
  • Barrel: 23.0″ Romanian Barrel
  • Laser: Tac Laser
  • Optic: VLK 3.0x Optic
  • Ammunition: 40 Round Mags

Perks

  • Perk 1: EOD
  • Perk 2: Overkill
  • Perk 3: Amped

Equipment

  • Lethal: Semtex
  • Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

Just like the majority of our Warzone rifle loadouts, the AK-47 greatly benefits from the added damage range and noise reduction offered by the Monolithic Suppressor. Being able to fire lethal rounds without giving away your position is always going to be hugely beneficial, particularly when you wish to keep a low profile. 

The 23.0″ Romanian Barrel also increase your effective damage range even further, while also speeding up your bullet travel time and mitigating some of the punchy recoil. Landing ranged shots with slower firing weapons can be rather tricky in Warzone, but this handy barrel helps decrease their travel time, ensuring your shots are both as accurate as they are deadly. 

warzone modern warfare black ops cold war guns
Activision
The AK-47’s recoil can take time to get used to.

While the Tac Laser can be spotted by eagle-eyed Warzone players, we think the decrease in ADS time, added aiming stability, and increase in walking steadiness more than make up for this. After all, the MAC-10 and MP5 are incredibly popular SMGs in Warzone, so it’s important to try and cover up any lengthy ADS times. 

Lastly, the VLK 3.0x Optic and 40 Round Mags keep the highly damaging rounds accurate thanks to the higher zoom level, while the extra ammo ensures you’re ready for every fight. 

If you want to try out some different weapons in Warzone, then check out our best Warzone weapons to replace the DMR guide.