Black Ops Cold War Feb 5 patch notes: bunny hop nerf, CDL classes, more

Published: 5/Feb/2021 21:53 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 23:30

by Tanner Pierce
Treyarch has released a brand new update for Black Ops Cold War, which adds in a movement penalty after jumping, new CDL classes/settings, and fixes a variety of different bugs in both the multiplayer and zombies modes. 

Less than two days after the last major update was released for Black Ops Cold War, which added in a brand new Zombies and Multiplayer map, Treyarch has already made some more changes to the first-person shooter.

The February 5 update is certainly not as substantial as the other updates, but it still adds some new content and fixes a few bugs. After this update, fans will also be able to take advantage of Double XP across all platforms, which is a welcome addition to be sure.

Most important updates in Black Ops Cold War Feb 5 update

A few changes were made to Zombies but the most notable Multiplayer changes comes in the form of a new movement penalty.

Beyond the Double XP weekend, easily the biggest change is the movement penalty that was added. Now, after a player lands from a jump, they’ll be slightly restricted. This was done more than likely to inhibit bunny hopping, as well as jump shots, which some players viewed as annoying.

It’s important to note that, while they made this change, Treyarch also clarified that it would be monitoring everything to make sure that these changes are balanced, so it could be the case that this doesn’t stay exactly the same.

We also got confirmation that CDL presets and custom game settings were also added to the game, ahead of League Play’s launch in a few days time, including CDL Pro Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control.

Finally, numerous bugs got squashed and some weapons were adjusted. The H.A.R.P. scorestreak will no longer require a friendly UAV for the mini-map to display properly in the base multiplayer, while the RAI K-84 wonder weapon in Zombies got a few changes, as well.

A workaround in Firebase Z also got fixed up too, as players will no longer be allowed to jump and skip the first buy door after this new patch. While that’s not a huge deal, it did allow players to get to the second area in the map without having to spend any money, so it’s an understandable fix.

It should be obvious, but it’s worth pointing out that there are no Warzone fixes or adjustments in todays update, as one was already released last night.

Treyarch’s full patch notes follow:

GLOBAL

Double XP Weekend

  • Double XP active in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone 10AM PT Feb. 5-8.

Prestige Shop

  • Added new Prestige Icons from previous Call of Duty titles to the Prestige Shop, including Prestige Icons from Black Ops 3 Zombies, Black Ops 4 Zombies, and Blackout.

MULTIPLAYER

Movement

  • Added a small speed penalty and jump height penalty after landing from a jump.
    • We will continue to monitor this change in the live environment and make further tuning changes as needed.

Custom Games

  • CDL Pro
    • Added CDL Pro Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control modes featuring preset CDL classes and CDL competitive settings.
  • Gunfight
    • Enabled Gunfight in Custom Games.
  • General
    • Addressed a UI Error issue that could prevent players from saving custom settings in Custom Games.

Scorestreaks

  • H.A.R.P.
    • Mini-map will now properly display when a friendly H.A.R.P. is active, regardless of a UAV being active or not.
    • Addressed an issue where the Jammer Field Upgrade could cause players to disappear from the mini-map when a friendly H.A.R.P. was active.

Stability

  • Fixed a crash that could occur when joining Express in Split Screen.
  • Fixed a crash that could occur as the train exited the map on Express.

ZOMBIES

Main Quest

  • Enabled the main Easter Egg quest at 10AM PT Friday, Feb. 5th.

Stability

  • Added crash fixes related to Tombstone Soda, Napalm Strike, Artillery, and Exfil.

Enemies

  • Reduced the number of Manglers in earlier rounds.
  • Reduced the number of possible Mimic traps spawns around the map to reduce the frequency of encountering hidden Mimics.
  • Addressed an issue where a Mimic trap could spawn that didn’t actually have a Mimic in it, resulting in an item on the ground that could not be interacted with.
  • Addressed an issue where the Mimic could throw the player out of gameplay space.
  • Addressed an issue where zombies would fail to path in the Motor Pool when only the Weapons Lab was opened.

Wonder Weapon

  • Reduced the number of shots required to trigger the Vortex explosion.
  • Addressed an issue with the RAI K-84 Vortex explosion damage being multiplied incorrectly.
  • Addressed an issue where a prompt would remain on Dr. Dimitri Kuhlklay during the Wonder Weapon quest.

Assault Rounds

  • Tuned Orda health values based on high rounds.
  • Decreased equipment damage against the Orda.

Gameplay

  • Addressed an issue where a player could bypass the buy door in the Village starting spawn area.
Black Ops Cold War CDL Pack trailer hints at return of classic CoD game mode

Published: 5/Feb/2021 20:35

by Tanner Pierce
During the trailer for the Black Ops Cold War CDL Team Pack, which was just released today, fans spotted an interesting hint that the classic fan-favorite mode Capture the Flag might be coming to the game at some point in the near future.

If you’ve been hoping to play Capture the Flag in Black Ops Cold War, then your wait might finally be over, if a new hint is to be believed.

On February 5, 2021, Activision and Treyarch released a slew of Black Ops Cold War CDL Team Packs, which included skins based on – you guessed it – Call of Duty League teams. To coincide with its release, the developers also released a trailer to go alongside it and show off everything each one has to offer.

In the middle of the trailer, however, they seem to have hinted at that fact that Capture the Flag may be coming back to the game at some point soon. At the 22-second mark in the trailer, there appears to be a quick shot of a player running with a flag attached to their back, a notable indicator of the fan-favorite mode.

Of course, this isn’t a full blown confirmation that the mode is coming, let alone soon – but the shot clearly seems to be from something similar to it, at the very least.

Capture the Flag has been a staple post-launch mode for years in the CoD franchise, with appearances in almost every single game in the series. The premise is simple: Players have to grab a flag and bring it back to their base as quickly as possible and then repeat the process multiple times in order to win the round.

Unfortunately, there’s no details about how the game mode will work in Black Ops Cold War, although chances are it’ll be similar to how it worked in previous games. Only time will tell how the mode will operate and when it’ll actually be added to the game, but hopefully it’s soon.