Treyarch has released a brand new update for Black Ops Cold War, which adds in a movement penalty after jumping, new CDL classes/settings, and fixes a variety of different bugs in both the multiplayer and zombies modes.

Less than two days after the last major update was released for Black Ops Cold War, which added in a brand new Zombies and Multiplayer map, Treyarch has already made some more changes to the first-person shooter.

The February 5 update is certainly not as substantial as the other updates, but it still adds some new content and fixes a few bugs. After this update, fans will also be able to take advantage of Double XP across all platforms, which is a welcome addition to be sure.

Most important updates in Black Ops Cold War Feb 5 update

Beyond the Double XP weekend, easily the biggest change is the movement penalty that was added. Now, after a player lands from a jump, they’ll be slightly restricted. This was done more than likely to inhibit bunny hopping, as well as jump shots, which some players viewed as annoying.

It’s important to note that, while they made this change, Treyarch also clarified that it would be monitoring everything to make sure that these changes are balanced, so it could be the case that this doesn’t stay exactly the same.

We also got confirmation that CDL presets and custom game settings were also added to the game, ahead of League Play’s launch in a few days time, including CDL Pro Hardpoint, Search and Destroy, and Control.

Finally, numerous bugs got squashed and some weapons were adjusted. The H.A.R.P. scorestreak will no longer require a friendly UAV for the mini-map to display properly in the base multiplayer, while the RAI K-84 wonder weapon in Zombies got a few changes, as well.

A workaround in Firebase Z also got fixed up too, as players will no longer be allowed to jump and skip the first buy door after this new patch. While that’s not a huge deal, it did allow players to get to the second area in the map without having to spend any money, so it’s an understandable fix.

It should be obvious, but it’s worth pointing out that there are no Warzone fixes or adjustments in todays update, as one was already released last night.

Treyarch’s full patch notes follow:

GLOBAL

Double XP Weekend

Double XP active in Black Ops Cold War and Warzone 10AM PT Feb. 5-8.

Prestige Shop

Added new Prestige Icons from previous Call of Duty titles to the Prestige Shop, including Prestige Icons from Black Ops 3 Zombies, Black Ops 4 Zombies, and Blackout.

MULTIPLAYER

Movement

Added a small speed penalty and jump height penalty after landing from a jump. We will continue to monitor this change in the live environment and make further tuning changes as needed.



Custom Games

CDL Pro Added CDL Pro Hardpoint, Search & Destroy, and Control modes featuring preset CDL classes and CDL competitive settings.

Gunfight Enabled Gunfight in Custom Games.

General Addressed a UI Error issue that could prevent players from saving custom settings in Custom Games.



Scorestreaks

H.A.R.P. Mini-map will now properly display when a friendly H.A.R.P. is active, regardless of a UAV being active or not. Addressed an issue where the Jammer Field Upgrade could cause players to disappear from the mini-map when a friendly H.A.R.P. was active.



Stability

Fixed a crash that could occur when joining Express in Split Screen.

Fixed a crash that could occur as the train exited the map on Express.

ZOMBIES

Main Quest

Enabled the main Easter Egg quest at 10AM PT Friday, Feb. 5th.

Stability

Added crash fixes related to Tombstone Soda, Napalm Strike, Artillery, and Exfil.

Enemies

Reduced the number of Manglers in earlier rounds.

Reduced the number of possible Mimic traps spawns around the map to reduce the frequency of encountering hidden Mimics.

Addressed an issue where a Mimic trap could spawn that didn’t actually have a Mimic in it, resulting in an item on the ground that could not be interacted with.

Addressed an issue where the Mimic could throw the player out of gameplay space.

Addressed an issue where zombies would fail to path in the Motor Pool when only the Weapons Lab was opened.

Wonder Weapon

Reduced the number of shots required to trigger the Vortex explosion.

Addressed an issue with the RAI K-84 Vortex explosion damage being multiplied incorrectly.

Addressed an issue where a prompt would remain on Dr. Dimitri Kuhlklay during the Wonder Weapon quest.

Assault Rounds

Tuned Orda health values based on high rounds.

Decreased equipment damage against the Orda.

Gameplay