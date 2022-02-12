Warzone devs confirm plans to finally fix footstep audio – but not with Season 2

Warzone players will be delighted to hear that after months of complaining about audio in the game — especially directional footstep audio — the developers at Raven Software are working on a fix.

Audio has long been an issue for Warzone players. In fact, if you’ve tuned into a Dr Disrespect stream at any point since the game launched in March 2020, you’ll likely have heard him rant about Warzone audio in some capacity.

While there have been gradual changes to game audio since it launched, it’s still a huge point of contention for players.

When discussing the launch of Warzone 2, however, the devs did speak a bit about the current state of the game. While they finally explained why console won’t get a FOV slider, they also addressed a number of other things with the current iteration of Warzone.

During the media briefing, which saw a number of publications and content creators speak with the devs about the upcoming games, they revealed that a fix for the audio in current Warzone is coming — but it won’t be here for the launch of Season 2 on February 14.

Revealed in a tweet from CharlieINTEL, one player asked if there was any new info on the “horrible” audio.

They were then told: “Adjustments for directional footstep audio in Warzone is currently planned for Season 3 update.”

Adjustments for directional footstep audio in Warzone is currently planned for Season 3 update. https://t.co/egbE53h9v4 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) February 11, 2022

With one respondent questioning them saving a fix for “one of the biggest issues with the game until Season 3,” it’s worth noting that this means the fix won’t be available until around April, when the new season launches.

Although this has been a huge complaint from players from some time, it’s definitely better late than never in this instance, and it will be interesting to see how they fix the Warzone audio.