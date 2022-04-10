Warzone demon Booya dominates Rebirth Island with CDL Volk loadout

Warzone star Booya has been known for taking unique weapons and shredding with them. A CDL Major 2, Guerrillas sub Spart brought out the Volk for the first time and now Booya is showing how overpowered it can be on Rebirth Island.

With the removal of Vanguard Royale, the meta is wide open and every gun is back on the table as Cold War and Modern Warfare weapons can be used.

However, Booya decided to bring out a new discovery that hails from the competitive side of Vanguard.

During CDL Major 2, the Volk rose up as one of the best guns in the game and Booya wanted to give it a shot in Warzone, which turned out to be a demon.

Booya shreds on Warzone with CDL Volk loadout

If you haven’t seen the setup for the Volk, we have listed it down below. It is important to note that he has made a couple of alterations as CDL Gentlemen Agreements (GAs) don’t apply in Warzone.

Muzzle: Recoil Booster

Recoil Booster Barrel: Krausnick 428MM 05V

Krausnick 428MM 05V Optic: Slate Reflector

Slate Reflector Stock: Reisdorf 22V Adjustable

Reisdorf 22V Adjustable Underbarrel: M1941 Hand Stop

M1941 Hand Stop Magazine: 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags

7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags Ammo Type: Lengthened

Lengthened Rear Grip: Stippled Grip

Stippled Grip Proficiency: Fleet

Fleet Kit: On-Hand

The only changes that he made from the CDL loadout are the Recoil Booster and Lengethed attachment as FMJ Rounds are not strong in Warzone. He also added the 7.62 Gorenko 40 Round Mags. Since all magazine attachments are GA’d in CDL play, Spart’s Volk did not have one equipped.

From Booya’s gameplay you can see how strong this Volk can be in the battle royale environment as well. With the 40 bullet attachment it can be just as good as the MP-40 and Welgun that have been go-to weapons.

“It’s honestly not bad, It’s more of an SMG, AR Hybrid and it’s really good up close.” Booya thinks that this gun can be extremely viable when it comes to short-range fights and shines as a sniper support on Rebirth.