Warzone announce decision to remove Vanguard Royale and merge into one BR mode

With Warzone Season 2 Reloaded, Raven Software have announced Vanguard Royale will be removed and merged to create one Battle Royale experience.

Season 2 Reloaded drops on March 23 and there are plenty of changes in store. While Rebirth is getting a massive makeover, the core Battle Royale modes are getting similar treatment.

When Season 1 dropped, players were given a Vanguard Royale, which only allowed players to use weapons from the newest CoD title. This not only affected the meta but also had different health rules.

As part of uniting the community and creating one jointed experience, Raven have revealed that they are getting rid of it so there will only be one BR mode.

Vanguard Royale Merging with core Royale

On March 21, Raven revealed that Vanguard Royale would be merging with the classic battle royale to create one mode in Warzone.

This was described as an effort to take the best of both worlds – from Vanguard Royale and normal Battle Royale – and make an ultimate experience.

Vanguard Royale initially served as a way to learn the new guns and items, but now it’s time to put everything together from the three CoD titles.

Raven Software had previously posted a poll asking if players wanted the 50 health buff across the core mode. And after a lopsided vote, it seems that the studio decided the best move was to combine the modes.

With the merge of the two, this means that things like the 50 health buff, Big Game Bounties, and Restock Events that were a staple to Vanguard Royale, will be coming to the new Battle Royale experience.

On top of that, this means that the meta could expand widely. Since you could only use Vanguard weapons in VGR, people may have forgotten about Modern Warfare and Cold War weapons. But, now these are definitely poised to come back into the meta. So make sure to check out our Ultimate loadout guide for all the best classes to rock on the new Warzone experience.

Players will be able to drop in the moment Season 2 Reloaded releases, which is scheduled for March 23.