Warzone April 20 update fixes Season 2 Battle Pass XP glitch: patch notes

Raven Software rolled out a Warzone update on April 20 to finally fix the battle royale’s frustrating Battle Pass glitch – and we’ve got the full patch notes.

Players had been complaining to developers about not receiving their hard-earned XP from the Battle Pass, though those affected finally have a resolution to celebrate.

With Warzone Season 3 coming on April 27, it may have appeared that the clock was ticking on the opportunity for Raven to fix this in time.

However, a date and time have now been set for the rollout of the rewards.

How to get Warzone Season 2 Battle Pass rewards: XP glitch fix

Warzone’s developers have confirmed that those who have not yet received their Season 2 Reloaded Battle Pass rewards simply have to log in before April 27, 10 AM (PT).

Advertisement

The season started up on March 23, though fans won’t have to wait much longer for their XP – as allocation is starting to roll out.

On top of that, they said: “All players who log in before the end of Season Two Reloaded will also receive 2BPXP tokens.”

📢 Don't fret! XP allocation is rolling out over the next day or so. https://t.co/Bog2JKUNwp — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 20, 2022

If you’re looking for the full patch notes for Warzone’s April 20 update, you can find them below – courtesy of the official Call of Duty: WZ blog.

Warzone April 20 update: full patch notes

We’d like to thank you for your patience while we investigated the issue related to Battle Pass XP gains. We’re happy to say that this issue has been resolved. In light of this fix and to compensate players for the prior disruption, we’ve decided to do the following:

Advertisement

Affected Players will be retroactively awarded XP for prior matches played In order to receive this bonus, Players must log in to Warzone before the end of Chapter Three Season Two on April 27th at 10 AM PT The XP may have started appearing for some Players last night, April 19th (PT)

In addition, all Players who logged in during Season Two will receive two 1-hour Double Battle Pass XP Tokens These Tokens will be usable through the current and future Seasons



On top of that, the dev team has also confirmed the addition of a 4/20 themed version of Totally Normal Battle Royale, which was an April Fools game mode.

💨 It's 420 somewhere. We promise you aren't just seeing things, it's time for some Totally Normal Battle Royale until 12AM PST. Get out there and smoke the competition. 😎 — Raven Software (@RavenSoftware) April 20, 2022

If more details are shared about the changes from the April 20 patch, we’ll be sure to update this page.