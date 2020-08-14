Warzone is accidentally sending unlucky players straight to the Gulag

Warzone’s battle royale experience has been hindered once again as an all-new game-breaking bug is sending unlucky Call of Duty players straight to the Gulag as soon as they spawn into Verdansk.

While Warzone is one of the most popular battle royales on the market today, it certainly has its issues. Whether you’re struggling with Gas Masks or still frustrated by a near-endless run of hackers in the game, you’re not alone. Plenty of players have been encountering new issues throughout Season 5 and one more has just joined the list.

Infinity Ward is well aware of many critical bugs as evidenced by their public Trello board. However, the latest problem hasn’t yet been addressed by the devs in any capacity. It’s a real doozy as well, and could just totally end your next match.

The most recent issue plaguing Verdansk is one that shoots players straight to the Gulag without any explanation, possibly cutting their game outrageously short.

While dropping into a casual match on August 12, Reddit user ‘UnbanPod’ was sailing down towards the Quarry. Plenty of other players were nearby and nothing seemed out of the ordinary for this particular drop. A few moments after landing though, everything quickly fell apart.

Audio appeared to be somewhat bugged, but before the player could scout an enemy on the roof nearby, their screen faded to black. Without taking any damage or even getting into a gunfight, their character transitioned as if they had just been knocked out. Once they came to, they were shockingly inside the Gulag.

A 1v1 kicked off almost immediately without the player having any say in the matter. Through no fault of their own, they were thrown straight into the Gulag and forced to fight for their life. There’s no telling just what caused the issue but attentive players noticed something not quite right.

“Something in the scripting had decided you were a Gulag-er before you even jumped,” a player responded. For some reason, Warzone failed to provide this player any armor plates either. Despite their teammates all being well-equipped, this bug seemed destined to send one unlucky player straight to the Gulag.

Also noteworthy is the fact that only 151 players were in this quads match to begin with. Perhaps the game-breaking issue can be pinned down to faulty matchmaking. Unfortunately, there’s no telling for definite without comment from the devs.

Be sure to keep a close eye on your inventory when dropping into games throughout Season 5. If you spawn without armor, there’s a good chance you may have to fight in the Gulag well before you’re prepared.