Warzone Aug 11 update patch notes: Bruen nerf, FAL changes, more

Call of Duty developers Infinity Ward finally released the highly-anticipated weapons tuning update for Modern Warfare and Warzone Season 5 on August 11, nerfing the almighty Bruen MK9, changing up the FAL, and more.

For the last nearly couple of months, the Bruen MK9 has been dominating Warzone as the near-unanimous choice for the most powerful longer-range weapon in the battle royale.

It had gotten so bad with how many players were using the LMG, however, that much of the player-base began calling for Infinity Ward to nerf the gun, and now they have in their latest weapon balancing patch.

The only change implemented is that its damage has been reduced, with no specifics given in terms of statistics, so only time will tell whether or not the change will knock it off its perch.

There's also the case of the FAL, an assault rifle that was a mere afterthought for most of Modern Warfare's game cycle before a recent update buffed it considerably, so much so that it became a premier option in both the multiplayer and BR.

IW made some changes to it as well, but not all are nerfs: the "near damage" has been reduced so that limb and torso are always three-shot, but the headshot damage has been increased, making it a two-hit at range with one headshot.

Modern Warfare & Warzone August 11 patch notes

GENERAL FIXES:

Fix for an issue where explosive rounds on the Rytec AMR could still be equipped in CDL modes

Fix for an error players could receive when opening the weapon armory

Fix for an exploit in the Shooting Range trial

WEAPONS:

FAL:

Increased headshot damage (2 hit at range with 1 headshot)

Reduced near damage (limbs and lower torso always 3 shot)

Holger-26

Increased damage range

Increased ADS speed

Bruen MK9

Reduced damage range

M91