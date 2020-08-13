Unbreakable gas masks are ruining Warzone as devs are trying to fix it

Call of Duty players are finding the unbreakable gas mask glitch once again in Warzone, as the bug that had once been subsided has made an unwelcome return.

As Infinity Ward contest with some of the biggest problems in their popular battle royale, like the ‘demon gun’ glitch, others are dealing with a more annoying headache when taking fights in the middle of Warzone’s gas.

Unlike other battle royales, Warzone has a system that lets players momentarily withstand the damaging effects of its outer ring while wearing a gas mask. These masks aren’t made to last, but as some have already shown, that hasn't always been the case.

Not to be confused with the Durable Gas Masks that secretly came in the Season 5 update, these glitched items have been around for a while and even the devs previously recognized the issue but have still yet to come up with a fix.

But, despite being patched, the glitch is now back into the spotlight and has been popping up in more games, like when Tyler ‘TeePee’ Polchow’s got eliminated by someone deep in the gas.

The kill-cam revealed the enemy player had a regular gas mask with the typical indication that it was glitched. The item’s gauge was showing that it was already completely spent, but the player was harmlessly navigating the next fight outside of the circle.

This obviously can change the outcome of entire matches, as instead of having to scurry back into the zone once their mask hits 0 health, people are being able to just hang around in the gas and eliminated unsuspecting opponents.

Gas mask glitch



This game is pathetic RN pic.twitter.com/LdoU1uxfdQ — Tyler Polchow (@TylerTeeP) August 13, 2020

The glitched masks are just players working with what they loot off the ground, so it's not a hack or something players can knowingly exploit, but it does pose a big issue for Warzone’s competitive integrity.

This is just another one in a long list of bugs and glitches that are currently making the popular battle royale unplayable, on top of the aforementioned visual issue with weapons looking horribly distorted.

A fix for the glitch is still labeled as ‘in progress’ and it’s something that the Warzone community will be eager to see resolved sooner than later.