Warzone 2 streamers begs for season 2 improvements

Streamers call for much needed bug fixes and new content ahead of the release of season 2 for Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty’s Warzone 2 is no stranger to bugs since its release. Even as updates continue to come out ahead of the release of season 2, there’s still a lot to fix.

Whether it be getting killed before the match begins or dealing with one-sided smoke grenades, bugs are incredibly frustrating to deal with while trying to enjoy a game you typically have fun with.

Many streamers have taken to Twitter to voice their frustration with the games they play. From the delayed release of Season 2 of Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, the lack of content and bugs still in the game are more apparent than ever.

Warzone 2 streamer LuckyChamu voices suggestions to be changed in season 2

Popular Warzone 2 streamer, LuckyChamu, took to Twitter to voice his issues with the current state of the game. Suggesting five things that he would like to see be changed within the game.

Another popular content creator and CEO of the esports team 100 Thieves, Nadeshot, put a list of fixes he wants to see in the game as well. Many supporters in the comments agreed with him. Fellow Twitch streamer, Cloakzy, replied to his tweet saying, “I think you’re just asking for a whole new game at this point.”

One person took to Reddit to compile a full megathread of every bug, missing content, and most requested changes. The post was last updated on Nov 4 by the user but comments are still pouring in with new things being discovered to this day.

With season 2 being delayed until Feb 15, fans are hoping the extra time needed for it will deliver plenty of fixes to things they have voiced out for months.