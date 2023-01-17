Warzone 2 pro Fifakill stunned after being bought back mid-Gulag

Warzone pro Ethan ‘Fifakill’ Pink couldn’t believe his eyes when his teammate brought him back from the Gulag — despite having not even finished his Gulag fight yet.

Warzone 2 has not been without its issues since launching in November 2022, and with rumors abound that Season 2 could be further delayed into mid-February, players are starting to notice all manner of weird bugs and glitches across Al Mazrah.

For example, one player dove through a window of a building and found himself teleported across the map, landing a few hundred meters away from his teammates while hunting down their bounty.

In the latest instance of random glitches with no explanation, Fifakill was left at an absolute loss for words after this glitch, which saw him freed from the shackles of his Gulag without his teammate even having to finish his fight.

As you can see in the clip, he’s dead but his 2v2 teammate is playing out the Gulag fight when his teammate calls out that they have bought him back.

Obviously confused, Feef assumes that they’ve instead bought someone else back into the game — but alas, his Gulag fight ends without actually winning or losing it, and Fifa starts flying back into the game.

It’s unclear how this even happened — as most players know, you can’t be bought back from a Buy Station until you’ve lost your Gulag and waited a few moments, so for it to be available mid-Gulag is incredibly strange.

Nonetheless, it worked in Feef’s favor, despite how broken it was. Whether this is a bizarre one-off incident or it was triggered by something, in particular, remains to be seen, but either way, it’s something the devs will want to try to fix.