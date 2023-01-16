Warzone 2 player baffled after diving through window and teleporting across map

A Warzone 2 player was left mindblown after attempting to dive through a window in Al Mazrah, and being instantly teleported halfway across the map.

Warzone 2 has not been without its bugs and glitches since it launched in November 2022, so much so that players are reportedly leaving the game at a “higher rate than expected.”

With Season 2 not due to start until February 1 according to the Battle Pass timer, there may still be some time until these issues get fixed — and it seems there are increasingly more problems to add to the list as the new season gets closer.

As shown in the clip below, Warzone 2 player LilUziSeph is simply traversing across the map, when they commit to one dolphin dive too many.

After attempting to dive through a window of a building, rather than landing on the floor of the little hut, Seph found themself glitched miles across the map, transporting from Sariff Bay all the way to Al Sahman cemetery and far away from his teammates.

This will have been especially infuriating for Seph and the team as they were pushing their bounty, possibly leaving their squad in a 3v4 situation and taking even longer to reach them.

It’s unclear what exactly causes this bug to happen, but no doubt it’ll be something the developers want to get a grasp of as soon as possible so it doesn’t become a more frequent issue across Al Mazrah.