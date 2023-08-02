Warzone 2 players urge devs to fix “outrageous” weapon smoke issue

A number of Warzone 2 players have hit out at the devs over the “busted” visibility levels when shooting, as many of them have had enough of the muzzle smoke and effects that get in the way.

Across the original Warzone and Warzone 2, fans of the Call of Duty battle royale have not been shy in criticizing the devs whenever something goes amiss in-game. This can be because of an update gone wrong or they simply don’t agree with a mechanic.

The one that got their backs up most recently is that of weapon smoke – the effects that pop up on screen whenever you fire a weapon. It’s something that was an issue in Warzone and has since spread to Warzone 2. Given that the meta is pretty SMG and hip-fire-focused right now, it’s become an increasingly bigger issue.

You are supposed to be able to nullify this with the use of different muzzle and barrel attachments, however, plenty of players are finding thats not the case. As a result, the devs have caught some flak.

Warzone 2 players demand change to visual effects & muzzle smoke

Ahead of the Season 5 update, the muzzle smoke and visibility issues have become an increasingly hot topic within the community, with many players urging the devs to “significantly reduce” the levels of “outrageous” effects.

“The game is unplayable on M&K due to the excessive gun smoke and visual noise. The only way to play is to use controller with aimbot, sorry, I meant to say aim assist,” said one. “It’s hard out here for us MNK players,” another added.

“They forgot some of the player base actually has to see what they’re aiming at to stay on target,” another commenter said.

Others agreed that there is “far too much visual noise” in the battle royale as well, but it extends to being an aim assist issues too. “It’s by design, to make (already busted sometimes) aim assist on controllers stronger and “nerf” KB&M players,” one added.

As noted, Season 5 is right around the corner, but it’s unlikely that there will be such a big change to weapon effects, given there has been no suggestion of it in the pre-release patch notes.